Now or Never: FC Montfermeil- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil is the next football‐focused docuseries in the Max Originals slate. The five-episode title follows the under-17 squad of FC Montfermeil, an amateur club located in Seine-Saint-Denis on the eastern edge of Paris. The series records one full competitive season and documents how a small community program tries to move its best players into professional academies.

Ad

With a confirmed drop on June 20, 2025, and weekly Friday releases, Now or Never: FC Montfermeil will be available on Max and its partner outlets worldwide. Viewers interested in youth development pathways, scouting dynamics, and the realities of suburban French football can follow the entire five-episode run by maintaining an active subscription through the end of July 2025.

At what time will Now or Never: FC Montfermeil be available to stream?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Warner Bros. Discovery has set Friday, June 20, 2025, as the global premiere date for Now or Never: FC Montfermeil. Max applies a uniform content drop policy, so episode 1 will become visible on the service at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time (03:01 a.m. Eastern Time) on release day. Subsequent episodes will follow the same weekly Friday slot.

Region Local Release time on June 20 Los Angeles (PT) 12:01 am New York (ET) 3:01 am Brasilia (BRT) 4:01 am London (BST) 8:01 am Paris/Berlin (CEST) 9:01 am Riyadh (AST) 10:01 am New Delhi (IST) 12:31 pm Sydney (AEST) 5:01 pm

Ad

Episodes two through five will arrive on June 27, July 4, July 11, and July 18. Each installment runs roughly 30 minutes, keeping the complete series length to about 150 minutes.

Where can viewers watch Now or Never: FC Montfermeil?

Ad

The documentary streams exclusively on Max in every market where the platform is active:

United States – Max (formerly HBO Max) on web, mobile, smart TV, and partner channels such as Max on Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, and Roku.

– Max (formerly HBO Max) on web, mobile, smart TV, and partner channels such as Max on Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, and Roku. Plans: With Ads $9.99/month, Ad-Free $15.99/month, Ultimate Ad-Free $19.99/month.

France – Max France app and website. Existing Warner Pass subscribers on Prime Video were migrated automatically. Canal+ packs that include Max provide access at no extra cost.

– Max France app and website. Existing Warner Pass subscribers on Prime Video were migrated automatically. Canal+ packs that include Max provide access at no extra cost. Plans: Basic avec pub €5.99, Standard €9.99, Premium 4K €13.99/month.

Belgium – Max stands alone or inside the Be TV bundle. Be TV customers receive the Basic with Ads tier as part of their package.

– Max stands alone or inside the Be TV bundle. Be TV customers receive the Basic with Ads tier as part of their package. Canada – Crave subscribers with the HBO add-on (approx. CA$19.99/month) receive day-and-date availability.

– Crave subscribers with the HBO add-on (approx. CA$19.99/month) receive day-and-date availability. United Kingdom – Sky Atlantic and NOW Entertainment will carry the series under Sky’s ongoing HBO output deal. NOW costs £9.99/month, with an optional £5 boost for full HD and ad-free playback.

– Sky Atlantic and NOW Entertainment will carry the series under Sky’s ongoing HBO output deal. NOW costs £9.99/month, with an optional £5 boost for full HD and ad-free playback. Spain, Netherlands, Nordics, Poland, and other 2024 rollout territories – Local Max services host the show using the same weekly schedule.

– Local Max services host the show using the same weekly schedule. Latin America – HBO Max remains the active brand and will list the title in its Max Originals row.

– HBO Max remains the active brand and will list the title in its Max Originals row. Australia and New Zealand – Binge, Foxtel, and Sky NZ customarily premiere Max documentaries; each provider has confirmed carriage listings for June 2025.

Ad

No linear television broadcasts or pay-per-view windows are planned. Viewing requires an active subscription. The pricing above may vary depending on local taxes or promotional bundles.

What can viewers expect from Now or Never: FC Montfermeil?

Ad

The docuseries traces one decisive year for a group of 16-year-old players attempting to earn professional contracts. Cameras are embedded with the head coach and staff from preseason through the final league fixtures.

The production team—creators Guillaume and Nicolas Thèvenin, director Ousmane Ly, writer Mitchell Rosenbaum, and producers Myriam Weil and Guillaume Thèvenin—operated under an agreement with Federation Studios, Riggins Films, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Key individuals followed on-screen include Isaac, Anis El Ghzizal, Kéba, Neel, Ibrahim “Ibé” Fomba, Mathias, and Marwan. Viewers see training sessions, classroom commitments, and family discussions that underline the limited margin for error at this age level.

Ad

Recruiters from French and European clubs appear during showcase matches, illustrating the direct link between amateur pitches and top-flight academies. Each of the five episodes focuses on a stage of the campaign:

Pre-season orientation and club history.

Early fixtures and academic checks.

Mid-season form swings and internal competition.

Scout-attended tournament and performance reviews.

Contract decisions and personal next steps.

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil runs with original French audio. Subtitles are available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Polish, Dutch, and Nordic languages. Closed-caption tracks cover both French and English. No English dub is currently listed.

Ad

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil offers behind-the-scenes access to a youth environment that has produced more than two hundred professional footballers over the years. By documenting the season in real time, the show records how injury setbacks, school grades, and family pressures intersect with athletic ambition.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More