“On a whole f**king journey with this guy”- Writer Brandon Rogers reveals new information on Blitzø and more from Helluva Boss season 3

Helluva Boss season 3 is coming soon. Helluva Boss has taken the animated world by storm since its debut, capturing the audience with its chaotic, yet emotionally resonant depiction of Hell's inhabitants. The show follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professional) team's crazy adventures as they run a hellish assassination service.As the show moves into its third season, fans are eagerly anticipating new developments. Writer Brandon Rogers, who voices the lead character Blitzø, shared some exciting insights about what’s to come. In a recent exclusive interview, Rogers revealed that Blitzø’s character will undergo significant growth.Brandon Rogers mentioned,&quot;I’m going on a whole f*cking journey with this guy.”It suggests that Helluva Boss season 3 will delve deeper into Blitzø’s emotional and personal challenges, exploring themes of mental health, trauma, and healing.He further mentioned,&quot;Blitzø is working on his mental health. That means I fucking have to, Jesus Christ,&quot; highlighting the personal connection he feels to the character.So what exactly can fans expect from Blitzø and the rest of the team? According to Rogers, Helluva Boss season 3 is shaping up to be an emotional rollercoaster that balances the show’s signature outrageous humor with profound moments of vulnerability. Blitzø, once seen as a chaotic, unpredictable imp, is now set to face some tough personal battles, and his development will mirror the struggles of many viewers.Blitzø's Journey in Helluva Boss season 3This season, Blitzø will face a journey of growth that touches on real-world issues like mental health, trauma, and personal evolution. It's clear that Blitzø will no longer be the same reckless, impulsive character from the earlier seasons.Rogers also gave hints about some fun changes that would be made to Blitz's appearance. The imp is getting &quot;buffer,&quot; and each episode shows more definition as the number of times he is shirtless grows.Rogers said, &quot;I know Blitzø is getting buffer. Every time his shirt comes off, he has more and more definition. I feel like…“He further added,&quot;He’s passing me up, and I’m jealous. I don’t want Blitzø to work on himself, both physically or mentally, because I'm afraid he's gonna pass me up. And then I don't want to be the voice actor whose shitty character surpassed him in growing as a person.”It was a funny but relatable admission that gave the character's growth a personal touch. This newfound &quot;s*xiness&quot; isn't just for fun; it shows how Blitz has changed and how hard it is for him to connect the past and the present.The latest news: What to expect from Helluva Boss season 3A still from Helluva Boss season 3 (Image via Prime Video)People are really looking forward to Helluva Boss season 3. With 15 episodes already confirmed, the season looks like it will explore deeper emotional layers while still keeping the show's trademark chaos. One of the most exciting changes is the partnership with Prime Video, which will let people all over the world watch the new season. Going this route should help Helluva Boss reach more fans and allow for crossover episodes with Hazbin Hotel, which is another show set in the same Hellish world.Fans can expect Helluva Boss season 3 to come out sometime after Hazbin Hotel Season 2, though the exact date hasn't been set yet. Batch-style episodes of the show are released closer together. So viewers won't have to wait too long between episodes, making the viewing experience smoother.A still from Helluva Boss season 3 (Image via Prime Video)The plot of season 3 will continue to look at how Blitz's relationship with Stolas changes over time, which became a big part of the previous season.The show will still have all the crazy, funny moments that have made it a fan favorite. There will be plenty of inappropriate and silly moments to keep people laughing. One can expect more of what they love, like crazy antics, blazing humor, and over-the-top character relationships. But the comedy will have more emotional depth, which will make it more powerful.This upcoming Helluva Boss season 3 will have 15 episodes, and it is supposed to show a lot of different character changes and new relationships within I.M.P., with Blitz leading the way. Helluva Boss is about to make a big step forward by combining dark comedy with touching stories.Helluva Boss season 3 is expected to be available on Prime Video.