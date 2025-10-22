Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 (finale) release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 (finale), The House Always, is set to drop on October 28, 2025 at 3 am ET. The finale clears up all cliffhangers and provides answers to questions regarding Lester's murder, the fate of the Arconia, and the trio's future.The finale will air on Hulu in the US and Disney+ abroad. Fans in different time zones have different release times to watch The House Always.The official synopsis reads,&quot;The trio rushes to solve everything as they face life-threatening peril in the season's last episode.&quot;Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10: When does the latest episode come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnly Murders in the Building season 9 finale's twist on who killed Lester and Nicky may shock fans. The gang will reveal the murderer at the end. Episode 10, titled The House Always, will drop on October 28, 2025Time ZoneRelease Day and DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)October 28, 2025, Tuesday12:00 amUSA (Eastern Time)October 28, 2025, Tuesday3:00 amBrazil (BRT)October 28, 2025, Tuesday4:00 amUK (BST)October 28, 2025, Tuesday8:00 amCentral Europe (CET)October 28, 2025, Tuesday9:00 amIndia (IST)October 28, 2025, Tuesday12:30 pmSouth Africa (SAST)October 28, 2025, Tuesday9:00 amPhilippines (PHT)October 28, 2025, Tuesday3:00 pmAustralia (ACDT)October 28, 2025, Tuesday4:30 pmNew Zealand (NZST)October 28, 2025, Tuesday6:00 pmThe finale episode of season 5 will be available on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (international). Hulu has several subscription plans. Without ads, the plan costs $17.99 per month, while with ads, it costs $7.99. Live TV fans can get Hulu + Live TV with ads for $76.99 per month, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+. The ad-free Hulu + Live TV costs $89.99 a month and includes Disney+ and ESPN+.Also read: What role does Dianne Wiest play in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Character exploredHow many episodes are left in season 5?With the release of episode 10, season 5 will conclude its run. In this season, there are 10 episodes, and 9 of them have already been released. The last episode of the season, Episode 10, will air on October 28, 2025.Recap of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9, titled LESTR, brought additional revelation to the already complex murder mystery. Within Lester's murder investigation, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver discovered that Nicky's grandmother, Nonna, stole the finger, a crucial clue. This revelation shifted their focus to Nicky's family, raising murder questions.The trio found a secret Arconia passage that may reveal the murder in the episode. Robo-Lester's recordings revealed that Lester killed Nicky to protect the Arconia, thinking she was a threat.The trio was left with even more questions: Who killed Lester, and how are the Caccimelio family involved? With these new pieces of information, the stage was set for a thrilling and suspenseful finale.Also read: 7 murder mystery shows to watch if you loved ‘Only Murders in the Building’Major events to expect from the season finaleOnly Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)The Nonna’s role: Nicky's grandmother's mysterious role in Charles' finger theft will be investigated. The gang will question her motives as they discover why she stole the finger and what she knows about the murders. Her actions may reveal Nicky and Lester's deaths. The final clue: In the finale, the gang will find one last piece of evidence that links all the suspects. This missing clue may help Mabel, Charles, and Oliver solve the case. The gang may have to eliminate the last suspects to find the murderer. Randall's fate: Randall's future is uncertain as the finale approaches. He remains a suspect, and his escape may catch up to him. The trio may confront him one last time to determine his role in Lester's death. This final showdown will reveal whether Randall was a murderer or a red herring. Mabel’s decision: Mabel must decide her Arconia future. She must decide whether to stay in New York or leave after the building closes. Her decision will be influenced by her love for Charles and Oliver and her desire to solve the case. Arconia’s fate: It's not yet confirmed how Arconia ends in the finale. Viewers can also expect emotional farewells as the trio confronts the possibility of losing their beloved Arconia.Only Murders in the Building season 5 episodes are available to stream on Hulu or Disney+.