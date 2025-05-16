Poker Face season 2 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Poker Face season 2 episode 5 will continue to see Charlie Cale skipping from town to town, trying to find her place in the world. Even without the mob coming after her, it doesn't appear that she has found a perfect place to settle down. After the gator farm drama in the previous episode, Charlie is off to somewhere new.

Poker Face season 2 episode 5 will be released on Peacock next Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 3:00 am ET. Titled Hometown Hero, Charlie's new adventure will take her to a minor-league baseball team and another murder case to solve using her lie-detecting expertise.

Created and directed by Rian Johnson, Poker Face follows a case-of-the-week format, which will bring new guest cast and characters in every new episode.

When will Poker Face season 2 episode 5 be released?

Poker Face continues its one-episode-per-week release schedule following a triple-header premiere. This means Poker Face season 2 episode 5 will be released next Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the usual time slot of 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

However, please note the difference in release timings depending on the region. The table below provides a guide on release dates and times for the upcoming episode.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, May 22, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, May 22, 2025

2:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, May 22, 2025

3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 22, 2025

7:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 22, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 22, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 22, 2025

12:30 am Japan Standard Time Thursday, May 22, 2025

4:00 pm

Where to watch Poker Face season 2 episode 5

Peacock is the exclusive streaming platform for Poker Face, so like the previous four episodes of the season, Poker Face season 2 episode 5 can only be watched on the streaming platform. Peacock is primarily for US audiences, but UK viewers can access the new episode via Sky Max and its accompanying streaming service Now TV.

Other international viewers will have to avail a reputed VPN service to watch the series.

A brief recap of Poker Face season 2 episode 4

The previous episode saw Charlie Cale's first stop after she's finally free from the mob. With no one trying to kill her at every turn, she sets off to Florida. She's working at a commune with alligator conservationalists, who roped her into saving an internet-famous alligator named Daisy, owned by a cop named Gator Joe.

Fran LaMont, a conventionally good cop, is jealous of Gator Joe for winning the Officer of the Year Award seven times in a row. She hatches a plan to embarrass him by adding animal laxative to his drink, but she mixed up the dose. Fran accidentally gave Gator Joe a fatal dose of laxative, ending in his death. To cover her tracks, she freed Daisy, plied her with meth, and had her eat her handler.

With Daisy having tasted human blood, the other cops wanted to kill her. Charlie comes to Daisy's rescue, roping Fran into helping her save the alligator. However, Fran tried to kill Daisy too, so Charlie comes out to stop her. Using her lie-detecting skills, she maneuvered Fran into admitting to killing Gator Joe and using Daisy as a cover-up.

Poker Face season 2 episode 4 saw Fran have an epiphany. She admitted her crime to Charlie. She also admitted it to her boss, but he refused to turn her in to the authorities because she's a good cop. They will go along with the story that Daisy ate Gator Joe, but Fran decided to quit her job. She turned her life around and decided to volunteer at the commune/alligator sanctuary.

What to expect in Poker Face season 2 episode 5

After the alligator rescue mission and another murder case in the previous episode, there's another murder mystery that awaits Charlie Cale in her next stop. In Poker Face season 2 episode 5, she's off the the next city or town. While there isn't a hint of where she's going to go, the episode's synopsis teases that she will be working for a minor league sports team.

Unlike Charlie, they are not very good at what they do. When a dead body comes up. It would be up to Charlie to get to the bottom of things. Here's what fans can expect in the next episode, per the synopsis:

"While working as a ball girl for a bad minor league team, Charlie suspects foul play in the death of one of the players."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Poker Face season 2 episode 5 as the series progresses.

