Poker Face season 2 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bumbling detective Charlie Cale is off to another adventure, or in her case, a new job, in the upcoming Poker Face season 2 episode 7. Working at an elementary school and being around 8-year-olds didn't work so great for the show's protagonist. As she found out in the previous episode, those elementary schoolers were not so innocent and full of childlike wonder.

Titled One Last Job, Poker Face season 2 episode 7 will be released next Thursday, June 5, 2025, on Peacock at 3:00 am ET to continue what the last episode left off. With Charlie pumping the gas to get away from the elementary school, her next stop remains in question.

With Poker Face season 2 continuing the show's traditional mystery-of-the-week format, Charlie is bound to encounter another case where she would need to use her lie-detecting abilities. So far this season, every episode has involved a murder, and every episode features a new set of guest stars joining the Poker Face season 2 cast.

When will Poker Face season 2 episode 7 be released?

As usual, a new episode of Poker Face will be released early on Thursday. This means Poker Face season 2 episode 7 will be released next week on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at around 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Time.

However, please take note of the time differences per region, which means there will be varying release times in different regions or countries around the world. The table below gives the play-by-play of next week's release dates and times for Poker Face season 2 episode 7 in selected time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, June 5, 2025

2:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, June 5, 2025

3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, June 5, 2025

7:00 am Central European Time Thursday, June 5, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, June 5, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 5, 2025

12:30 am Japan Standard Time Thursday, June 5, 2025

4:00 pm

Where to watch Poker Face season 2 episode 7

For audiences in the US, there's only one way to watch new and previously released episodes of the show. Like the last six episodes of the season, Poker Face season 2 episode 7 will only be streaming on Peacock. Fans can watch it on the streaming platform starting on the scheduled release date mentioned above.

Meanwhile, for those in the UK who want to watch the show, the new episode will be released via Sky Max. New episodes will also be streaming via the platform's accompanying streaming service, Now TV.

A brief recap of Poker Face season 2 episode 6

In Poker Face season 2 episode 6, Charlie Cale thought being with the kids, working around them, would be somewhat peaceful. As she said early in the episode, nothing could go wrong around 8-year-olds because they are full of innocence and childlike wonder.

However, it all came crashing down after an ultra-competitive student, Stephanie Pearce, decided to do everything she could to become the top student and win the most gold stars in class. After losing in the spelling competition to Elijah Turner, she plotted against him during the school performance. She stole the principal's key to the janitor's office, where Elijah's father, JB, works.

Stephanie took a picture of Elijah's baby picture in a diaper and used it as a distraction on the day of the talent show. With Elijah scrambling to delete the picture, Stephanie turned his magic box upside down. The thing is, the box, which was for Elijah's magic trick, had a hole at the top. There's also a sock on top of the box where he would place the class gerbil, Joseph.

The box also has a string that, when pulled, would open the hole where Joseph can pass and go into a safe compartment, as Elijah does his trick: pretend to hammer Joseph. But with the box turned upside down, there is no hole for the gerbil to escape, ending in a bloody, traumatic experience for everyone.

However, Charlie Cale found out all about Stephanie's scheme, but nailing the girl wasn't easy. She swallowed the only evidence Charlie found, which was the button from her uniform that Charlie found in the janitor's office. She also got Charlie fired by the principal, who turned out to be working under Stephanie because the girl had evidence that the principal was stealing money.

In the end, Charlie was able to take a photo of Stephanie trying to frame Elijah's dad as the thief, and she threatened the girl to release the evidence that would keep her from enrolling in any prestigious school in the future. While the case was closed, just as Charlie was leaving the school, she saw the gold star Stephanie had left for her. Stephanie threatened to find her when she's older.

What to expect in Poker Face season 2 episode 7

There isn't a lot known about what's going to happen in next week's Poker Face season 2 episode 7. But considering how the show continues to follow a mystery-of-the-week format, Charlie is likely going to stumble into another mysterious case, wherever she decides to settle in next.

So far this season, she has found herself in various places trying to find her place in the world. She's worked at a funeral home in episode 2 and an alligator sanctuary in Poker Face season 2 episode 4. Charlie was also a ball girl in episode 5 and worked at a school canteen in episode 6.

The world is her oyster, but like all previous episodes, she's not far away from murder mysteries that could use her lie-detecting chops. Wherever she lands in the next episode, she's likely to stumble into another mystery case, which could possibly be another murder, which has been the running theme for every episode this season.

That said, with Poker Face season 2 episode 7 titled One Last Job, it could be Charlie's last stop. Meanwhile, a new set of guest stars will join her in next week's episode, including Primetime Emmy winners Sam Richardson and Corey Hawkins, per IMDb. Thunderbolts* star Geraldine Viswanathan and It: Chapter Two actor James Ransone will also be in it.

Other guest stars expected to be in episode 7 include:

Abenaa Quïïn (Orange is the New Black)

Grasie Mercedes (Perfect Harmony)

Jordan Dean (The Punisher)

Elizabeth Ramos (Stag)

Brian Shoop (Killers of the Flowermoon)

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Poker Face season 2 episode 7 and other favorite shows as the year progresses.

