Rachael Anderson's brutal killing - A detailed case overview

Rachael Anderson, a 40-year-old single mother of four from Clarkston, Washington, went missing on April 16, 2010. Described as caring and devoted to her children, Anderson had also recently split with her husband, Charles Capone, amid allegations of harassment and anonymous threatening telephone calls.

She was last spotted in Moscow, Idaho, where she had been cleaning a doctor's office. Her stolen car was later discovered abandoned outside a bus station in Lewiston, Idaho.

Investigations uncovered a shocking deal between Capone and his buddy David Stone, whereby they purportedly agreed to murder each other's wives. Authorities suspect Rachael Anderson was drugged, killed, and her body dumped, perhaps in the Snake River, although her remains were never found despite thorough searches.

Capone was sentenced in 2014 to life without parole for first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Stone was given a three-year sentence after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors.

The case involving both domestic conflict and conspiracy issues was featured on the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, season 9, episode 26, titled Secrets of Snake River. It was reaired on August 22, 2025, at 12 am ET on Oxygen.

Background and disappearance of Rachael Anderson

Charles threatened Rachael by anonymous calls and stalking her(Image via Unsplash/ @ Simon Henrotte)

Rachael Anderson was born on June 11, 1969, and lived in Clarkston, Washington. As a mother of four, her life revolved around her family, and she took on various jobs to support them. Anderson was married to Charles Capone, but their relationship worsened, and they parted ways.

Before she vanished, she reported numerous police reports citing that Capone had stalked and harassed her. She even got anonymous phone calls that left her fearing for her life, according to the state of Idaho.

Rachael Anderson borrowed a white automobile on April 16, 2010, and drove to Moscow, Idaho, to collect her car from repairs. This was the last time anyone ever saw her. Anderson was reported missing after she failed to come home or report to work.

Five days later, on April 21, 2010, her car was found abandoned near a bus station in Lewiston, Idaho. No signs of foul play were immediately apparent at the scene, but her unexplained disappearance brought fears, given her past with Capone.

The disappearance prompted a community response, with family and friends searching nearby areas. Rachael Anderson's children described her as reliable and devoted, making her sudden disappearance out of character. Early investigations focused on her personal life, including her strained marriage.

Investigation and evidence

Rachael Anderson's body was never found (Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

When Rachael Anderson was reported missing in April 2010, the search for her began immediately. Due to the locations, authorities from both Latah County, Idaho, and Asotin County, Washington, collaborated on her case.

Initial attempts included interviewing the family, friends, and acquaintances, and combing the area where her vehicle was found. Her estranged husband, Capone, when questioned, maintained he had nothing to do with it.

A breakthrough came when David Stone, Capone's friend from Moscow, Idaho, provided information to authorities. Court documents later revealed a pact between the two men to kill each other's wives.

Stone had approached a former co-worker, Christopher Porter, offering money to kill his own wife for insurance benefits, but then mentioned the arrangement with Capone instead. Porter's statements to police helped uncover the agreement: Capone would kill Stone's wife, and Stone would kill Anderson, as per CBS News.

Key evidence included Stone's confession, in which he described how Anderson was allegedly drugged, strangled to death, and her body disposed of in the Snake River. While in jail on unrelated charges, Capone reportedly told an inmate, Brent Glass, that he buried the body deeply so it would not be found, as per CBS News.

No physical evidence, like DNA, was recovered, as Rachael Anderson's remains are still missing. Searches focused on the Snake River and surrounding areas but yielded nothing, as per KHQ.

The case ultimately relied on circumstantial evidence, witness testimonies, and the men's communications. Authorities charged both in May 2013 with first-degree murder and conspiracy. Stone cooperated, leading to a plea deal, as per the state of Idaho.

Trials and outcomes

Charles Capone was sentenced to life imprisonment(Image via Unsplash/ @ Emiliano Bar)

In May 2013, Capone and Stone were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and failure to report a death, CBS News reports. Capone's trial started in September 2014. After 12 days of witness testimony, including that of Stone describing the murder, a jury convicted him.

On February 23, 2015, Capone was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, along with another 20 years on related charges. His requests for a new trial and subsequent motions to the Idaho Supreme Court and Court of Appeals were all rejected, leaving his conviction solid in place, according to KHQ.

Stone, who was cooperative with prosecutors, accepted a plea agreement. On October 29, 2014, he was sentenced to three years in prison for failure to report a death, with credit for time served. He has since completed his sentence, according to KLEW.

