South Park season 27: 5 episodes ranked from best to worst

South Park season 27, like the seasons that came before, is full of inside jokes and snide references that fans tend to associate with the show. Since the animated sitcom made its debut back in 1997, it has returned time and again with bolder and more risqué storylines that stir up controversies, and so, fans weren't very surprised when South Park season 27 made headlines for its brazen topics.

In South Park season 27, fans returned to the titular Colorado town to witness the adventures, or rather misadventures, of Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick. Even though creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone mentioned that they weren't going to parody Donald Trump, a caricature of the American politician and businessman still featured heavily in the episodes.

All five episodes of South Park season 27 have their own memorable moments, but as mentioned on this list, some do rank higher than others.

All five episodes of South Park season 27 ranked according to their entertainment quotient

1) Sermon on the 'Mount: Episode 1

This episode from South Park season 27 was heavily discussed among fans (Image via South Park Studios/Paramount)

Cartman isn't very accommodating at the best of times, which is why it is not surprising to see him take extreme measures in this South Park season 27 episode when the President cancels his favorite show. Also, due to the nationwide mandates to push Christianity, PC Principal invites Jesus to a school assembly, which is met with parent protests.

This first episode of South Park season 27 made headlines for showing a caricature of Donald Trump in bed with Satan, along with satirizing his take on the Epstein files and his reaction to free speech when practiced by his critics.

Not only did the episode get backlash from Trump supporters, but it also earned negative comments straight from the White House. Despite the controversy, fans felt that the episode cleverly parodied the current turn of events.

2) Got a Nut: Episode 2

ICE is one of the main topics in this South Park episode (Image via South Park Studios/Paramount)

The adult animated show has a long-held reputation of exploring difficult topics, and this South Park season 27 episode proves that the creators aren't afraid to reflect on relevant things that others may shy away from.

When Mr. Mackey loses his job, he somehow ends up working in the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). His performance earns him a meeting at Mar-a-Lago. Another South Park resident also happens to drop by around the same time, namely Clyde Donovan, whose right-wing debating podcast gains considerable popularity, despite Cartman's discontent.

Since there has been a lot of debate about ICE and its handling of undocumented immigrants in the United States, the episode does tend to ruffle some feathers. However, for the most part, fans praised the humor, which feels a little over-the-top at times, but still gets the viewer thinking.

3) Conflict of Interest: Episode 5

In this episode, the narrative tackles online betting and the situation in Gaza (Image via South Park Studios/Paramount)

From the time the show first aired, it has done one thing with great conviction, and that is to never gloss over the sordid details. It is one of the things that encourages fans to keep coming back, season after season. In South Park season 27, the narrative focuses on the situation in Gaza.

Kyle discovers that the prediction market app that his classmates have become addicted to has a bet involving his mother, Sheila, and whether she will bomb a Palestinian hospital in Gaza. He does his very best to have the bet taken down. At the same time, Trump devises several ways to get rid of his and Satan's baby, but the only victim of all his plans turns out to be Brendan Carr.

There is a lot happening on screen, and even though there are times when a double plot can get unnecessarily complex, the writers are able to make it work in this South Park season 27 episode.

4) Wok is Dead: Episode 4

The episode parodies the obsession with Labubu dolls (Image via South Park Studios/Paramount)

Leave it to the South Park team to use the viral craze of Labubu to create witty content that tickles the viewer's funny bone. In this episode of South Park season 27, the girls of South Park Elementary have started fighting over Labubu dolls.

Red tells Butters that she wants a rare Labubu for her birthday. But he realizes that he has to pay an absurd amount of money due to tariffs. Despite the challenges, Butters finally gets the doll and makes it to the party. Red uses the Labubu to summon Donald Trump and Satan, which leads to an eventual showdown between Jesus and Satan.

Even though the Butters storyline felt a little rushed, this South Park season 27 still delivered in terms of shocking moments and clever lines.

5) Sickofancy: Episode 3

Towelie is forced to accept a sad fate in this episode (Image via South Park Studios/Paramount)

Towelie, a genetically-engineered towel, is not a new introduction to the show, but it is always a treat for fans to see the talking towel navigate the ridiculous situations he finds himself in.

In this episode of South Park season 27, Randy Marsh consults ChatGPT to help save his farm. He sends Towelie to a militarized Washington, D.C. to make a deal with the President. Only after arriving does Towelie come to the horrific realization that he is meant to be the gift to help persuade the President.

Even though there was potential in the ChatGPT angle, the narrative does tend to get a little predictable. It does have its funny moments, but it is still not as thought-provoking or entertaining as the other episodes of the season.

These episodes of South Park season 27 are proof that very few shows can match the show's resolution to put a mirror to society and have a blast while doing so.

