The Chi season 7 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following the events of the previous episode, The Chi season 7 episode 7 is expected to be filled with drama and tension. Alicia killed another man—and it's someone who shouldn't have been killed. Meanwhile, the real person who killed Rob, Nuck, and the danger to the community, Reg, are still alive.

The Chi season 7 episode 7 will be released next Friday, June 27, 2025, on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME at around 3:00 am ET. Titled Unfinished Business, it will pick up from the shootout that happened in the previous episode. Jamal is likely dead, which would devastate his new wife, Dom.

Meanwhile, Alicia has already started a dangerous pursuit of Reg, and he's not likely to let what Alicia has done pass.

When will The Chi season 7 episode 7 be released?

The show stays true to its schedule of releasing one new episode every week, which means The Chi season 7 episode 7 will be dropping next week on Friday, June 27, 2025. As usual, fans can expect the episode to arrive around 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Trending

However, please note that the release timing will be different from region to region. Take a look at the table below for the exact release times of the next episode in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday, June 27, 2025 12 am Central Time Friday, June 27, 2025

2 am Eastern Time Friday, June 27, 2025

3 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 27, 2025

7 am Central European Time Friday, June 27, 2025

9 am Eastern European Time Friday, June 27, 2025

10 am Indian Standard Time Friday, June 27, 2025

12:30 pm Japan Standard Time Friday, June 27, 2025

4 pm

Read more: The Chi season 7 complete release schedule

Where to watch The Chi season 7 episode 7?

Like the previous episodes of the series, there are two places to watch The Chi season 7 episode 7. The first and earliest option is via streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, where the upcoming episode will premiere first on the Friday schedule mentioned above. The other option is on TV via SHOWTIME, but the airing time won't be until the following Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Please note that the Paramount+ access for The Chi season 7 is only available for plans that are bundled with SHOWTIME, which costs $12 per month.

A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 6

Chicago's South Side experienced one of the hottest days of the year in The Chi season 7 episode 6. Even worse, there's no power, so everyone is feeling the heat—except for the select few who have generators and AC, like Alicia and Tiff. And speaking of heat, Detective Toussaint is hot on the trail of Reg.

Her first stop was Trig, informing him that she knew Reg was alive. Her second stop was Bakari, whose DNA was found in the vomit near Rob's dead body. While she didn't think Bakari killed Rob, she believed he knew who did because he was there during the incident. Detective Toussaint suspected that Reg killed Rob and was ready to listen once Bakari decided he was ready to spill.

After he was approached by the detective, Bakari opened up to Alicia, telling her about the detective's suspicions about Reg's connection to Rob's death. It ended with Alicia committing to her plan to kill everyone who kills without conscience, as she said to Pastor Zeke at the end of The Chi season 7 episode 5.

She tried to kill Reg, and while she was able to shoot him in the arm, Reg was still alive. However, the unsuspecting food delivery man—who turned out to be Jamal—was caught in the crossfire, ending up lying in a pool of his own blood on the ground.

What to expect in The Chi season 7 episode 7?

In the previous episode, Khalil was buried after Nuck killed him in The Chi season 7 episode 5. With what happened to Jamal, the church could have another burial in The Chi season 7 episode 7. As teased in the synopsis, Alicia doesn't appear to be done with her ground rules for Tiff.

She had already warned her to end her close relationship with Nuck in the previous episode, and she's bound to become even more controlling. Here's what fans can expect to play out in the upcoming episode, per the synopsis:

"Jada is hit with bad news; Emmett surprises Kiesha with an idea to help ease their stress; Lynae makes some comforting connections as Alicia doubles down on her ground rules for who is allowed to be around Tiff."

Catch more updates and news on The Chi season 7 as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More