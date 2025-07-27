  • home icon
  The Hunting Wives soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

The Hunting Wives soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

By Deepti Sequeira
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:30 GMT
A still from the 2025 Netflix series The Hunting Wives
A still from the 2025 Netflix series The Hunting Wives (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, original image [Netflix])

The Hunting Wives is a thriller series created by Rebecca Cutter, who also serves as the showrunner. The eight-part series was released on Netflix on July 21, 2025. It is based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb, published in 2021. The series is co-produced by Joan Cunningham and Jeremy Beim, along with Julie Anne Robinson, Rebecca Cutter, Erwin Stoff, and Cobb as executive producers.

The Netflix series focuses on members of the eponymous social club in East Texas whose decadent lifestyle and sexual exploits lead to the death of the teenager, Abby Jackson. The show's soundtrack features a mix of different musical styles and genres that capture the show's underlying tension while maintaining its breezy vibe.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Sophie trades city life for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite's magnetic orbit - where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets."
From The Dryes's Sawdust to Katy Perry's Dark Horse, here are the songs played in The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives features the music of artists like Suki Waterhouse, Katy Perry, Patsy Cline, and others. The songs help underscore pivotal moments between the characters and enhance the show's sultry, s*xually-charged atmosphere. Below is the list of songs featured in the Netflix series.

  • Walkin' After Midnight by Patsy Cline
  • Diamonds by Tony K
  • Wonderland by Reem
  • Life Is by Jessica Pratt
  • Kick off Your Shoes (Live) by Dirty Grass Soul
  • Granddaddy Was a Trucker (Live) by Dirty Grass Soul
  • So the Story Goes by Dirty Grass Soul
  • Country Club by Reyna Roberts
  • Get Away by Tony K
  • The Angel And The Saint by Goldie Boutilier
  • Sawdust by The Dryes
  • Bad Energy By Reem
  • Loud Bark by Mannequin Pussy
  • Summer of Love by Bad Flamingo
  • Flavor by MSCMKRS and Czar Josh
  • It Ain't Right by Jessie Murph
  • In Between Plans by Your Smith
  • Fire by Bad Flamingo
  • Victory by Tony K
  • Wildlife by Alice Ivy
  • Boom Boom Back by Hinds, Beck
  • Your Favorite Song by Jim Wolfe
  • This Time Around by Tara George
  • Higher by Reem
  • Fall In Love With This Town by Harlin James
  • Eyes Of a Saint by Ariaa
  • Right Now by Tony K
  • Gettin' Western by Ryan Charles
  • Racing by Tony K
  • Tell Me The Truth by Two Feet
  • Island by Tony K
  • Goin' down by Kyln
  • Truth Is by Tara George
  • Since You've Been Gone by Holly Riva
  • Trips by Reem
  • Break the Chain by The Bridge City Sinners
  • Sneakin by Tara George
  • Only One by Reem
  • Villain by Tony K, Reem
  • Mr. Texas by Molly Brandt
  • Lie by Reem
  • Rose Garden by Lynn Anderson
  • Devil I Know by Suki Waterhouse
  • I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love With You) by Patsy Cline
  • Sweet Dreams (of You) by Patsy Cline
  • Good Looking by Suki Waterhouse
  • She’s Got You by Patsy Cline
  • Shout Bamalama by The Detroit Cobras
  • Think Twice by Suki Waterhouse
  • Whole Lotta Woman Vox by Loz Netto
  • Honky Tonk Crowd as Jake Worthington
  • Hurt by of Verona
  • Keep Off of You by Bad Flamingo
  • Wipe My Tears by Damien
  • Lead the Way by Reem
  • Dead of Night by Orville Peck
  • King of Possibilities by Goldie Boutilier
  • My Mind by Suki Waterhouse
  • Dark Horse by Katy Perry, Juicy J
Who composed the score for The Hunting Wives?

Jeff Danna attends the 2025 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards
Jeff Danna attends the 2025 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards (Image vai Getty)

The Canadian composer Jeff Danna has composed the score for the Netflix series. He made his foray into film scoring with the 1989 Canadian thriller, Cold Comfort. Jeff has collaborated with his older brother, Mychael, on various projects like Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, The Breadwinner, Fracture, and Tideland, to name a few.

The brothers also scored the music for the animated films The Good Dinosaur, Onward, Storks, The Addams Family, and The Addams Family 2, all of which earned them the BMI Film and TV Award for Film Music. They were also nominated for Emmy Awards in the 'Outstanding Music Composition' category for shows like Camelot, Alias Grace: Part 1, and Tyrant.

Jeff's most prominent projects include Beverly Hills, 90210, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Julia, Closing The Ring, My Father's Dragon, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia. Furthermore, he scored the acclaimed documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck in 2015.

For The Hunting Wives season 1, Jeff composed 23 instrumental pieces, which can be found on the show's official soundtrack album that was released on July 25, 2025, by Lakeshore Records.

  • Sophie Meets Margo
  • Mrs Banks
  • What Sophie Wants
  • Asleep Forever
  • Lone Star Lullaby
  • Cabin Intruder
  • Destinations Deleted
  • Margo's Spell
  • Margo Interrogated
  • There Can Be No Evidence
  • Sophie on Trail Camera
  • I Deserve It
  • A New Story for Brad
  • I Feel Broken
  • I Have No Future
  • Lies and More Lies
  • Break My Kneecaps
  • A Carnival for Devils
  • It's You and Me, Bradley
  • I Keep Picturing You
  • You Can Talk to Me
  • I Broke Our Rule, Jed
  • Come on a Little Strong
Who’s behind the theme song of The Hunting Wives?

youtube-cover
The theme song used in The Hunting Wives season 1 is the Canadian artist Goldie Boutilier's recently released single, King of Possibilities. It was released on March 14, 2025, and is the lead single from the upcoming album, Goldie Montana, which is set to come out on September 5, 2025. Austin Max and Alex Csak produced the single and co-wrote it alongside Goldie.

King of Possibilities has a retro vibe that is reminiscent of 1970s Hollywood glamour. Its lyrics convey the desire to live life to the fullest, much like the Hunting Wives from the Netflix series.

About The Hunting Wives

youtube-cover
The Hunting Wives is a murder mystery series set in the East Texan town of Maple Brook. Its plot follows the recent arrival of Sophie O'Neil, who joins the elite Hunting Wives group, comprising the wealthy socialites Margo Banks, Callie, and Jill. Sophie gets entangled in their double lives, replete with extramarital affairs, drugs, and booze, leading her down a path of moral decline.

In the second half of the series, she gets framed for the murder of the teenager Abby Jackson, who was rumored to have had an abortion in the past. Determined to prove her innocence, Sophie goes on a quest for answers and discovers shocking secrets about her friends that change their lives forever.

Watch all eight episodes of The Hunting Wives exclusively on Netflix.

