The Hunting Wives soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

The Hunting Wives is a thriller series created by Rebecca Cutter, who also serves as the showrunner. The eight-part series was released on Netflix on July 21, 2025. It is based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb, published in 2021. The series is co-produced by Joan Cunningham and Jeremy Beim, along with Julie Anne Robinson, Rebecca Cutter, Erwin Stoff, and Cobb as executive producers.The Netflix series focuses on members of the eponymous social club in East Texas whose decadent lifestyle and sexual exploits lead to the death of the teenager, Abby Jackson. The show's soundtrack features a mix of different musical styles and genres that capture the show's underlying tension while maintaining its breezy vibe.The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Sophie trades city life for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite's magnetic orbit - where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets.&quot;From The Dryes's Sawdust to Katy Perry's Dark Horse, here are the songs played in The Hunting Wives The Hunting Wives features the music of artists like Suki Waterhouse, Katy Perry, Patsy Cline, and others. The songs help underscore pivotal moments between the characters and enhance the show's sultry, s*xually-charged atmosphere. Below is the list of songs featured in the Netflix series.Walkin' After Midnight by Patsy ClineDiamonds by Tony KWonderland by ReemLife Is by Jessica PrattKick off Your Shoes (Live) by Dirty Grass SoulGranddaddy Was a Trucker (Live) by Dirty Grass SoulSo the Story Goes by Dirty Grass SoulCountry Club by Reyna RobertsGet Away by Tony KThe Angel And The Saint by Goldie BoutilierSawdust by The DryesBad Energy By ReemLoud Bark by Mannequin PussySummer of Love by Bad FlamingoFlavor by MSCMKRS and Czar JoshIt Ain't Right by Jessie MurphIn Between Plans by Your SmithFire by Bad FlamingoVictory by Tony KWildlife by Alice IvyBoom Boom Back by Hinds, BeckYour Favorite Song by Jim WolfeThis Time Around by Tara GeorgeHigher by ReemFall In Love With This Town by Harlin JamesEyes Of a Saint by AriaaRight Now by Tony KGettin' Western by Ryan CharlesRacing by Tony KTell Me The Truth by Two FeetIsland by Tony KGoin' down by KylnTruth Is by Tara GeorgeSince You've Been Gone by Holly RivaTrips by ReemBreak the Chain by The Bridge City SinnersSneakin by Tara GeorgeOnly One by ReemVillain by Tony K, ReemMr. Texas by Molly BrandtLie by ReemRose Garden by Lynn AndersonDevil I Know by Suki WaterhouseI Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love With You) by Patsy ClineSweet Dreams (of You) by Patsy ClineGood Looking by Suki WaterhouseShe’s Got You by Patsy ClineShout Bamalama by The Detroit CobrasThink Twice by Suki WaterhouseWhole Lotta Woman Vox by Loz NettoHonky Tonk Crowd as Jake WorthingtonHurt by of VeronaKeep Off of You by Bad FlamingoWipe My Tears by DamienLead the Way by ReemDead of Night by Orville PeckKing of Possibilities by Goldie BoutilierMy Mind by Suki WaterhouseDark Horse by Katy Perry, Juicy JWho composed the score for The Hunting Wives?Jeff Danna attends the 2025 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards (Image vai Getty)The Canadian composer Jeff Danna has composed the score for the Netflix series. He made his foray into film scoring with the 1989 Canadian thriller, Cold Comfort. Jeff has collaborated with his older brother, Mychael, on various projects like Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, The Breadwinner, Fracture, and Tideland, to name a few.The brothers also scored the music for the animated films The Good Dinosaur, Onward, Storks, The Addams Family, and The Addams Family 2, all of which earned them the BMI Film and TV Award for Film Music. They were also nominated for Emmy Awards in the 'Outstanding Music Composition' category for shows like Camelot, Alias Grace: Part 1, and Tyrant.Jeff's most prominent projects include Beverly Hills, 90210, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Julia, Closing The Ring, My Father's Dragon, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia. Furthermore, he scored the acclaimed documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck in 2015.For The Hunting Wives season 1, Jeff composed 23 instrumental pieces, which can be found on the show's official soundtrack album that was released on July 25, 2025, by Lakeshore Records.Sophie Meets MargoMrs BanksWhat Sophie WantsAsleep ForeverLone Star LullabyCabin IntruderDestinations DeletedMargo's SpellMargo InterrogatedThere Can Be No EvidenceSophie on Trail CameraI Deserve ItA New Story for BradI Feel BrokenI Have No FutureLies and More LiesBreak My KneecapsA Carnival for DevilsIt's You and Me, BradleyI Keep Picturing YouYou Can Talk to MeI Broke Our Rule, JedCome on a Little StrongWho’s behind the theme song of The Hunting Wives?The theme song used in The Hunting Wives season 1 is the Canadian artist Goldie Boutilier's recently released single, King of Possibilities. It was released on March 14, 2025, and is the lead single from the upcoming album, Goldie Montana, which is set to come out on September 5, 2025. Austin Max and Alex Csak produced the single and co-wrote it alongside Goldie.King of Possibilities has a retro vibe that is reminiscent of 1970s Hollywood glamour. Its lyrics convey the desire to live life to the fullest, much like the Hunting Wives from the Netflix series.About The Hunting WivesThe Hunting Wives is a murder mystery series set in the East Texan town of Maple Brook. Its plot follows the recent arrival of Sophie O'Neil, who joins the elite Hunting Wives group, comprising the wealthy socialites Margo Banks, Callie, and Jill. Sophie gets entangled in their double lives, replete with extramarital affairs, drugs, and booze, leading her down a path of moral decline.In the second half of the series, she gets framed for the murder of the teenager Abby Jackson, who was rumored to have had an abortion in the past. Determined to prove her innocence, Sophie goes on a quest for answers and discovers shocking secrets about her friends that change their lives forever.Watch all eight episodes of The Hunting Wives exclusively on Netflix.