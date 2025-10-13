The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6 ending explained: Did Antonio sacrifice himself for Roberto and Carol?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6, titled Contrabando, aired on October 12, 2025. It continues the events of episode 5, where Daryl and Carol split up, with Daryl searching for Justina while Carol returned to the community with Roberto. Episode 6 kicks off with Paz joining Daryl and acting as a tour guide as they traverse through Barcelona in search of Justina.However, Paz has her own reasons for joining him, as she wants to rescue her lover, Elena, who was forced to become Guillermo's wife.Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6. Readers' discretion is advised.Meanwhile, back at Solaz del Mar, Carol and Antonio realize that Roberto's health is deteriorating day by day, despite receiving medication and treatment. However, despite begging Fede for some aspirin or medicine to help alleviate Roberto’s fever, he refuses. Carol then decides to sneak into Fede’s office late at night and get what she needs from his cupboard.She does it to perfection, and her plan nearly works out until Doña Marga walks in with a loaded gun and points it at Carol’s face. But Carol manages to convince her, and Marga gives her the medicine and lets her go in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6. That’s when both Antonio and Carol realise that Roberto isn’t safe at Solaz and he needs to leave immediately.Antonio asks Carol to take him with her and Daryl, and she agrees. She attempts to sneak out of the compound in a truck with Roberto hiding in the back. However, a suspicious Fede arrives at the gate, stops them, and nearly finds out the ploy until Antonio makes his move. But his confrontation with Fede and their lingering issues hang over his future at the end of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6.Daryl and Paz find Justina and Elena, but they lose both in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6A still from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@amcthewalkingdead)While Carol deals with her own issues in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6, Daryl and Paz face their own problems in Barcelona. With Paz acting as his guide in the large city, the two arrive at Ciutat Vella, where they meet a community of women who have escaped La Ofrenda.They are armed and dangerous, but because Paz knows them, the two are allowed inside their compound. Daryl and Paz then ask for their help to free Justina and attack Guillermo’s convo. But their leader, Laia, hesitates, given the history between El Alcazar and her group.However, she agrees to help once Paz tells her that Guillermo will be present, as the chance to kill the next king of Spain and end the La Ofrenda system is enough to tempt her. The group then ambushes the convoy, and amid the chaos, Daryl spots Justina trapped in a cage while Paz sees Elena riding alongside Guillermo.Also read: 'Beyond special' - Alexandra Masangkay describes the relationship between Daryl Dixon &amp; Carol Peletier (Exclusive) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Daryl frantically tries to unlock Justina's cage, Laia prepares to destroy Guillermo's vehicle with a rocket launcher in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6. However, she is body slammed by Paz, and the rocket misses its intended target, shattering a walker storage area and releasing them in the process.That causes Laia and her group to retreat, and Daryl is also forced to give up as he fails to unlock Justina’s cage despite trying everything in his power. He then grips her hands through the bar, but has to let her go. He and Paz watch Justina and Elena being carted off with Guillermo's escaping convoy as they flee for their lives.Also read: 7 Best Couples from 'The Walking Dead'Interested viewers can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6 on AMC+.