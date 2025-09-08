What time will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is all set to unveil its penultimate episode, drawing closer to the final fate of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. The third season has brought diverse emotional moments and twists so far. Setting the base for the season finale, episode 10 will release on September 10, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

The previous episode saw Belly face more challenges as she headed to Paris. Jeremiah and the other characters remained in Cousins, with the former having difficulties handling his emotions after the wedding chaos. Conrad tried to make amends, but he couldn't do much to help Jeremiah.

Standing at different junctures in the story, the characters will now head closer to the season finale with episode 10.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 release date and time

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Belly has taken a new step to reclaim her life in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. While she loses her spot in the study abroad program and has a tough time finding her lost bag, the protagonist also finds new friends in the French capital in episode 9.

On the other hand, the situation remains tense at Cousins. Jeremiah kept drowning in sorrow due to the turn of events, unable to process his situation. Conrad remains helpless, being blamed by his brother and friends for the cancelled wedding.

There are a lot of questions to be answered and developments to be explored in the upcoming episode this week. Episode 10 will release on September 10, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. Release timings for a few other regions are listed below:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) September 10, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) September 10, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) September 10, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) September 10, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) September 10, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) September 10, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) September 10, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) September 10, 2025 9 am SAST

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has followed Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad through some of the most pivotal moments of their lives. Belly and Jeremiah's wedding plan remained a highlight this season, with the characters' stories taking a sharp turn after its cancellation.

Episode 10 will be the second last one of the series, exploring how the character's tumultuous journey will end this season. It will be released exclusively on Prime Video. To watch the upcoming episode and the previous releases, viewers can subscribe to Prime Video through the platform's different subscription plans.

A monthly subscription is available for $8.99/month to access the streaming platform only. Another available option is through an Amazon Prime Membership, which comes with Prime Video and several other services. It is priced at $14.99/month or $139/ year. Additional benefits, such as student discounts, can also be explored by interested users.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 explored how the protagonists' lives take unexpected turns after Belly and Jeremiah called off the wedding. While the broken relationships and changing dynamics kept Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad worried, other characters like Taylor and Steven saw some progress in their love life.

The viewers can mainly expect to see Belly's new life in Paris. Her final decision at the end of the ninth episode hinted that she was all set to explore the opportunities in the new city. From her work to friends, all the novel entries in her Parisian chapter may be touched upon in the penultimate episode.

The next course of action that Jeremiah and Conrad will take after the incidents may also be followed in the fresh episode releasing this week. Steven and Taylor gave their relationship another chance in the previous episode, and the next one may show some lovable moments of the couple.

Along with these developments, viewers may look forward to more twists and surprises to come their way in episode 10 of the show.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

