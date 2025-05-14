Where was Westworld filmed? All filming locations explored

Westworld is an American Western-themed park created in the 2050s by a powerful tech company named Delos Inc. Guests interact with "hosts," lifelike robots who play out simulations, no matter how violent or horrific. But when hosts Dolores Abernathy and Maeve Millay start gaining sentience, power structures, technology, and all of humanity are at stake.

While the show's sprawling premise is set in the United States and most of its filming took place in California, its filming locations captured different terrains in various parts of the world, like Singapore, Mexico, and Spain. Many state parks and tourist attractions in the United States, like the Hoover Dam, were a part of the show's storyline.

Los Angeles, Mexico, Spain, and other Westworld filming locations for fans

Westworld theme park filming locations

Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, along with the production and cinematography team and Jennifer Dunne, the location manager, created the Westworld theme park by piecing together many filming locations across the United States. The exterior of the theme park is a combination of different state parks, mountains, and valleys, creating the illusion of one cohesive location.

Fillmore & Western Railroad, a filming location in the show (Image via YouTube/HBO)

The Fillmore & Western Railroad in the Fillmore location introduces the guests to the theme park via the fictional Black Ridge Limited Train in season 1. Once the train stops, guests are filmed at Melody Ranch in Newhall, Santa Clarita, where the fictional Sweetwater town is. Then, they enter the actual theme park, where popular locations like the Abernathy Ranch are shot in Big Sky Ranch, Simi Valley.

The sprawling exterior shots of Westworld were shot across filming locations in California, Utah, and Arizona. Key geographies include the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park in Agua Dulce, California, and Monument Valley, Agathla Peak, and Kayenta in Navajo County.

The Dead Horse Point State Park is an iconic filming location in the show (Image via Getty)

Other iconic locations, like when Man-in-Black, AKA William, confronts the dealer, were shot in Dead Horse Point State Park. The sandy area that Akecheta, the Ghost Nation leader, travels over in season 2, episode 8 ("Kiksuya"), was the Coral Pink Sand Dunes. Castle Valley in Moab was used for Mesa's exterior shots. All these locations are in different parts of Utah.

Westworld filming locations in California

1) The Mesa

The headquarters of the Westworld theme park is an underground area called the Mesa. The interiors of the hub were shot in Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, while other parts, like the rail terminal, were filmed in the Los Angeles Convention Center.

In seasons 1 and 2, guests finished the simulation experience and relaxed at the Mesa Gold Resort, which was filmed at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

2) Other Westworld filming locations in California

The Bank of America Plaza in Los Angeles was one of the major locations of Westworld season 3, where the headquarters of the AI Rehoboam's company, Incite Inc., was filmed. The season also introduced new characters, like Liam Dempsey Jr., whose gala in season 3, episode 1 ("Parce Domine"), was shot at the Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts, Los Angeles.

Huntington Library Gardens as the filming location for the Japanese-themed Shōgunworld in the show (Image via Getty)

Universal Studios was one of the main places for shooting fictional towns like Pariah outside the Westworld theme park. Other prominent locations include the L.A. Trade Center and the Pershing Square Station in Los Angeles, which had many Dolores scenes, and the Huntington Library Garden, San Marino, where Shōgunworld, another simulation theme park, was filmed.

New York City and other filming locations in Westworld

In season 4, Hoover Dam was one of the filming locations, portrayed as the entry point to the Sublime. So, many scenes with host William were shot there.

Behind the scenes of Christina's opening shot in Manhattan (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Apart from that, filming predominantly took place in New York City, in and around the Hudson Yards area (like the Shed and the Vessel), and establishment shots for Christina's and Dolores' alternate reality in New York City were filmed in places like the High Line in Manhattan.

Singapore is a high-tech Los Angeles in the future of Westworld

Showrunners portrayed Los Angeles in the future, during the creation of the Westworld theme park, through filming locations in Singapore. Their idea was to showcase a possibly futuristic location where technological dystopia was also aesthetically pleasing.

The show used Marina Bay Sands as an establishing shot in season 3 (Image via Getty)

Prominent places like the Marina Bay Sands, Orchard Road, and Chinatown were used as establishment shots throughout the season. Other scene-specific locations include the National Gallery of Singapore, which was portrayed as a bank where Dolores and Caleb take Liam's money, and the School of the Arts Singapore (SOTA), where Caleb visits his mother in the hospital.

The LASALLE College of the Arts, the Esplanade, and ATLAS Bar in Singapore were also featured in season 3 of the show.

Westworld filming locations in Spain and Mexico

Many scenes in season 4 were filmed in Spain and Mexico. The entrance of the Tower that controls all human beings was filmed in Hotel Viceroy Los Cabos, Mexico. Establishing shots in season 4, episode 2 ("Well Enough Alone") were filmed in Guanajuato, Mexico, while the Lighthouse of the False Cape in Los Cabos was the exterior location for Maeve and Caleb's scenes in season 4, episode 1 ("The Auguries") and episode 4 ("Generation Loss").

Warworld theme park was created in Besalú, Garrotxa, Girona, Cataluña, Spain, while parts of Delos Inc.'s headquarters had filming locations in Ciudad de les Arts i les Ciències, Valencia. Other prominent locations include La Fábrica in Barcelona, where Maeve and Serac meet for the first time in season 4 of the show.

The filming locations in Westworld capture the show's serious, high-stakes premise. By utilizing some of the most visually pleasing natural landscapes in the United States and around the world, the show created an expansive world where technology and humanity went head-to-head.

