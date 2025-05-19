Who is Kevin's 'other brother' in MobLand? Latest episode teases a twist about Kevin's family that has fans theorizing

MobLand episode 8, titled 'Helter Skelter', continues the ongoing stresses for the crime family of Harrigans. While the family grieved the loss of the eldest son, Brendan and Seraphina returned home, and there was a new tension pressing Maeve: who would be the next leading figure of the Harrigan family.

In the latest episode of MobLand, Maeve discussed this issue with Kevin, expressing her distaste for letting Seraphina take over. She stated that it would be either him or his brother who would take the lead. While Kevin tried to correct her that his brother, Brendan, was no more, Maeve said that she meant his 'other brother'.

While the episode does not answer the question of who this other brother is, theories have been making the rounds that explore the possibility of Eddie Harrigan being the 'other brother'. However, the identity of Kevin's other brother has still not been officially unveiled.

Maeve mentions Kevin's 'other brother' in MobLand episode 8, and theories guess it is Eddie Harrigan

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan in MobLand (Image via Paramount+)

With Seraphina being saved by Harry's efforts with the help of Kat McAllister, episode 8 began with the grief looming over the Harrigans over Brendan's loss. As dangers and tensions continued to challenge the Harrigan family members in multiple ways, Maeve Harrigan specifically thought about the future of the family.

With Brendan's tragic end, Maeve was worried about who would take over as the next leader of the Harrigan family. In MobLand episode 8, Maeve brought this thought to her son Kevin's attention.

Seraphina's return did not sit well with Maeve. She has hated her because she was Conrad's illegitimate child. When Maeve approached to discuss the future with Kevin, she mentioned hearing Seraphina sleep-talk about being 'number one'. This angered Maeve, who believed that she was trying to cease the moment and take charge of the Harrigan family.

Even when Kevin tried to convince her of it being a casual comment Seraphina made with Conrad as his 'favorite child', Maeve remained adamant about not letting her take hold of the Harrigans' future. She mentioned that the leading figure of the family could only be Kevin or his brother.

Kevin corrected her, saying that his brother Brendan was no more. However, Maeve said that she was referring to his 'other brother'. Angered by her words, Kevin made a harsh comment to his mother. He was about to say more when they were interrupted by Eddie, who had just come to grab some stuff from the room.

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan in MobLand (Image via Paramount+)

The further parts of the episode do not answer the question of who this mysterious 'other brother' is. Maeve's threatening tone of mentioning the other brother and Kevin's reaction to it indicate that this mystery character may be a challenge to Kevin in the family or is an unknown figure to him.

However, fans have been putting forth their theories of who could be the 'other brother,' and many hint at Eddie Harrigan being the one. Eddie is the son of Kevin and Bella Harrigan, who is reckless and unserious. He enjoys a strong favor from Maeve, which could be a possible hint of why Maeve mentioned him.

Another notable fact is that Conrad and Bella have had a past before Kevin's marriage to her, which could be indicative of Eddie actually being Conrad and Bella's son out of wedlock. His entry into the scene as soon as the 'other brother' was mentioned could be a visual clue that the makers of the series were trying to give the viewers.

However, Eddie's identity as the 'other brother' has not been officially confirmed. Speculations also tried to hint at Harry as the 'other brother'. But this is unlikely owing to Maeve's distaste for the character. Moreover, Kevin and Harry share a cordial bond, which would not have prompted him to be angry if Harry were his 'other brother'.

What would happen if Eddie were the 'other brother' in MobLand

Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan in MobLand (Image via Paramount+)

If the theory about Eddie being Kevin's brother and not son comes true, this could lead to more complexities and challenges in MobLand. From a tough time for Kevin to more scope for Maeve's manipulation, Eddie leading the Harrigan family could invite more trouble for all the characters.

It has been seen throughout the episodes so far that Maeve has a bias for Eddie. However, much of the time, this support has also resulted in Eddie falling into deep waters. This could lead to Maeve taking complete control of Eddie and making him work on her terms.

Hints such as Maeve's attitude towards him, as well as Conrad and Bella's past, might make Eddie the possible 'other brother'. It is awaited to witness who would be the actual 'other brother' of Kevin and how that character would pan out in the larger plot of MobLand.

Watch all episodes of MobLand on Paramount+.

