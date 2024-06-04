Why there won't be In the Dark season 5? Explained

In the Dark season 5 is no longer on the cards for The CW, disappointing fans worldwide. The American crime drama television series was canceled due to the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, which led to several shows being discontinued. Created by Corinne Kingsbury, the show follows the story of Murphy Mason.

Murphy is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something who is also blind. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she stumbles upon what she believes is the lifeless body of her closest friend in the alley outside her apartment.

The show has four seasons and 52 episodes. Throughout the series, Murphy tries to solve the mystery of her friend’s disappearance with the help of her guide dog and her roommate. Although the show’s fourth season ended in a way that set up additional seasons, there were no talks about moving the show to another network and renewing for In the Dark season 5.

As a result, season 4 remains the final season, leaving fans curious about what could have happened next. The show is available on Netflix in the United States, but it’s set to leave the streaming service after five years, with an estimated expiry date of December 10th, 2027.

In the Dark season 5 Canceled Due to a Merger

The primary reason for canceling In the Dark season 5 is the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Corporate. Mergers often lead to restructuring, budget adjustments, and changes in content priorities.

Unfortunately, In the Dark season 5 fell victim to this corporate shift, resulting in its discontinuation on The CW. The engaging characters, witty writing, and suspenseful storytelling left a lasting impact. Fans expressed disappointment and frustration on social media platforms, mourning the cancellation of In the Dark season 5 and the show's premature end.

What is the plot of In the Dark?

Murphy drifts through life in a drunken haze with only two friends: Jess, her understanding roommate, and Tyson, a teenage drug dealer who once saved her from a violent mugging.

While out for a walk with her guide dog, Pretzel, Murphy stumbles upon a corpse that she believes is Tyson’s. However, it disappears before the police arrive. When the authorities show little interest in investigating, Murphy takes matters into her own hands.

She decides to solve the murder herself while managing her colorful dating life and working at “Guiding Hope,” a school her parents run for training guide dogs. Along the way, she falls for Max, who is secretly associated with the drug kingpin who employed Tyson. This connection drags Murphy into criminal activity, pulling friends and acquaintances into the criminal underworld.

What happened in the series finale?

After four seasons of twists and turns, the gripping series finale of In The Dark, Murphy’s tumultuous journey reaches its conclusion. Max meets a heartbreaking end in the penultimate episode. He gets shot while escaping, leaving Murphy devastated.

Josh indirectly plays a role in Max’s death, turning the operation sideways. Max’s loss hits hard, especially since he and Murphy are building a life together. At Max’s funeral, Murphy vows to find out who orchestrated his demise and seek justice. She believes there were more people involved than just the trigger-puller. Despite her pain, Murphy copes by channeling her emotions into a new motivation to get even.

Who is in the cast of In the Dark?

These characters brought the engaging storyline to life across four seasons. The talented cast of the TV series In the Dark includes:

Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason

Morgan Krantz as Felix Bell

Keston John as Darnell James

Brooke Markham as Jessica ‘Jess’ Damon

Trip (the adorable guide dog)

Matt Murray as Officer Gene Clemens

Theodore Bhat as Josh Wallace

Casey Deidrick as Max Parish

Rich Sommer as Dean Riley

Ana Ayora as Sarah Barnes

Dewshane Williams as Trey

Calle Walton as Chloe Riley

Kathleen York as Joy Mason

Marianne Rendón as Leslie Bell

Nicki Micheaux as Nia Bailey

Lindsey Broad as Chelsea

Cortni Vaughn Joyner as Sam

Levi as Pretzel

Although there won't be In the Dark season 5, the rest of the four seasons are available to stream on Netflix for the fans.