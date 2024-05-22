7 Best workout shoes for men in 2024

Investing in proper workout shoes is essential for a successful and injury-free experience during exercise. Unlike regular shoes, these shoes are designed with specific features to accommodate the unique demands. They offer superior cushioning to absorb impact and protect joints.

Flexibility is another crucial aspect, allowing the shoe to move with the foot and accommodate different workouts. Wearing the right running shoes protects your feet and joints and enhances performance, helping you achieve your best without risking injury.

Note: The article reflects the writer's opinion, and we might have missed some of the shoes. Let us know about them in the comments.

Some of the best workout shoes for men in 2024

It might be overwhelming to find the best shoes for working out, so the team Sportskeeda has evaluated and cherry-picked some of the best shoes, which are-

Nike Metcon 9

Nike Free Metcon 5

Reebok Nano X3

Altra Rivera 4

Asics Gel Venture 8

Adidas Drpset 2 Training shoes

Under Armour Charged Edge Training Shoe

1) Nike Metcon 9

The Nike Metcon 9 stands out as an exceptional workout shoe for men, blending innovation and durability to meet the demands of serious fitness enthusiasts. The enlarged Hyperlift plate in the heel offers increased stability for split squats and deadlifts.

Nike Metcon 9 (Image via Nike)

The lace lock system ensures a secure fit, which attaches to the shoe tongue, preventing the laces from coming undone. The rubber wrap is another key flair to this workout shoe from Nike, which extends from the midsole to the upper of the shoe. The design helps the wearer with rope climbing and multidirectional movements.

Breathability and comfort are maintained with a lightweight mesh upper that keeps the foot cool while withstanding the rigors of intense training. The dual-density midsole combines firm foam on the outside with soft foam on the inside, ensuring responsive cushioning and long-lasting comfort during continuous cardio and movements.

Key benefits of the shoe:

Lateral support for intense workout

Flexible and breathable upper

Offers stability during the deadlift

Provides support for rope climbing

Ample toe room for wide fit

Price: $150 (Nike)

Read more: 8 Best workout shoes for women in 2024

2) Nike Free Metcon 5

The Nike Free Metcon 5 excels as a versatile workout shoe, blending style and substance to meet the demands of intense training sessions. A standout feature of the Free Metcon 5 is its revamped upper, which ensures easier entry and a snug, sock-like fit.

Nike Free Metcon 5 (Image via Nike)

The breathable, lightweight material provides comfort with a 7/8-length inner sleeve, while plush foam around the collar supports the ankle. Stability is a key aspect, with a wide heel creating a solid base for lifting. The shoe incorporates a softer foam core for cushioning and a firmer outer layer for durability and stability.

Key benefits of the shoe:

Good for cardio or agile activities

Provide stability with wide-heel

Prevents injuries during a quick cut or abrupt stop

Suitable for prolonged workout sessions

Designed to bring durability and traction

Price: $120 (Nike)

3) Reebok Nano X3

The Reebok Nano X3 workout shoes are designed to elevate performance across high-intensity activities. Crafted from stylish leather and textiles, these workout shoes combine a sleek aesthetic with functional features.

Reebok Nano X3 (Image via Reebok)

The most significant update in this 13th iteration is the introduction of the Lift and Run (L.A.R.) Chassis System. This proprietary midsole technology is designed to support both heavy lifting and running, making it a versatile choice for various workouts.

The L.A.R. Chassis System enhances performance during box jumps and other explosive movements by providing springiness and responsiveness. Simultaneously, it maintains stability during heavy lifts, offering a well-rounded shoe for all training needs. The midsole technology brings comfort during her workouts, highlighting its effectiveness in both dynamic and static exercises.

Key benefits of the shoe:

Ideal for running and weightlifting

Provides ample space

Offers responsive and

Comfortable sockliner prevents blisters

Vibram lugged outsole enhances durability

Price: $106 (Amazon, Reebok)

4) Altra Rivera 4

The Altra Rivera 4 is a versatile, stylish, minimalist workout shoe designed for optimal performance. This model features a zero drop from heel to toe, promoting a natural foot position and enhancing stability.

Altra Rivera 4 (Image via Amazon)

The revamped heel collar and engineered mesh upper ensure a secure fit, while the wide toe box offers extra wiggle room. This workout shoe boasts responsive cushioning and a flexible midsole with grid-like grooves, providing a soft and adaptive ride.

The moderate cushioning strikes a perfect balance, offering comfort for treadmill running and gym workouts without compromising stability during squats or deadlifts. The breathable upper mesh keeps feet cool during indoor and outdoor activities, preventing overheating.

Whether running, rowing, or performing lunges, the Altra Rivera 4 provides the necessary support and stability, making it an excellent choice for athletes seeking a reliable and versatile training shoe.

Key benefits of the shoe

It can be used as the running shoe

Suitable fit for any foot shape

Flexible for agile workouts and weightlifting

Brings stability during a workout

Price: $91.78-$109.67 (Amazon)

5) Asics Gel Venture 8

The Asics Gel Venture 8 running shoe is an excellent choice for outdoor enthusiasts, offering versatility for trail runs, light hiking, and city exploration. This workout shoe is an updated brand model featuring a more accommodating forefoot fit and reduced overlays.

Asics Gel Venture 8 (Image via Asics)

The re-engineered outsole lugs improve off-road traction, making the shoe suitable for various terrains, including wet and muddy surfaces. The Gel technology incorporated into the shoe delivers moderate cushioning, ensuring excellent shock absorption with every step.

Despite its robust construction, the shoe remains lightweight, making it an affordable and practical option for those seeking reliable outdoor footwear.

Key benefits of the shoe:

Providing comfort and durability.

Best for outdoor activities

Offering a lightweight feeling

An affordable option

Price: $70 (Asics)

6) Adidas Drpset 2 Training shoes

The Adidas workout shoes are designed to enhance strength training sessions, offering exceptional performance and support. The 6 mm midsole drop creates a flat and stable platform, promoting proper alignment during lifts.

Adidas Drpset 2 Training shoes (Image via Adidas)

The supportive TPU sidewall reinforces the midfoot and heel areas for added stability. The dual-density midsole features an airflow window, providing breathability and keeping the feet cool during intense sessions. Imported and meticulously crafted, these Adidas workout shoes are an excellent choice for those seeking performance, comfort, and eco-friendly design in their strength training footwear.

Key benefits of the shoe:

The sole unit brings stability

Breathable structure

Ample toe room prevents blisters

Offers better traction with the outsole

Price: $130 (Adidas)

7) Under Armour Charged Edge Training Shoe

Designed for versatile training both in and out of the gym, these Under Armour workout shoes offer a blend of comfort, stability, and durability. The breathable mesh upper, complemented by leather and synthetic overlays, ensures a lightweight feel while providing the necessary support during dynamic movements.

Under Armour Charged Edge Training Shoe ( Image via Under Armour)

The dual-layer Ortholite sockliner adds comfort, providing an exceptional step-in feel throughout the workout. The Charged Cushioning midsole, crafted from compression molded foam, delivers ultimate responsiveness and durability, effectively protecting against impact and ensuring long-lasting performance.

Key benefits of the shoe:

Multipurpose shoes

rubber outsole brings strategic traction

Well-fit shoe for intense workout

Breathable and lightweight shoe structure

Price: $70 (Under Armour)

Modern men's workout shoes offer specialized designs to enhance performance and comfort across various activities. These shoes emphasize the importance of selecting footwear based on workout needs, ensuring stability, cushioning, flexibility, and durability for optimal performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback