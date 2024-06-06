5 times Cameron Brink stunned with her fashion choices in her rookie season

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink has already made an impression in the WNBA with her defensive play. Other than her promising stats, the rookie has also impressed fans with her amazing fashion choices off the court.

Given her excellent start to the season, including her recent selection for the Team USA 3x3 basketball team in the Paris Olympics, she has also become an inspiration for many young females.

While on the court, Brinks wears a yellow and purple uniform. Off the court, she's bold and innovative with her fashion style. From miniskirts to bold dresses, her fashion choices have stunned fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Here's a list of five of her outfits that stole the spotlight.

5 best Cameron Brink's off-the-court fashion moments

#1, Tennis skirt taking inspiration from Coco Gauff

On May 28, before the LA Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 88-82, Cameron Brink appeared in an all-white New Balance fit, featuring a halter crop top, a white tennis skirt, white socks and all-white New Balance 650 high-top sneakers, which retail for $160.

In an interview, Brink discussed her inspiration behind the fit was Coco Gauff:

"I'm wearing my little New Balance tennis set. I want to be like Coco. New Balance 650s, old school socks."

She also accessorized the fit with a Maison Goyard tote bag, which broke off the all-white consistency.

#2, Jean Paul Gaultier moment in black and white

Jean Paul Gaultier moment in black and white (Image via @lasparks / Instagram / Jean paul Gaultier)

Cameron Brink made her way to the WNBA tunnel wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier The Madone Long Knit dress, which retails for $1,080, features a white bustier with a V-neck harness pattern on top in black.

The body-fitted dress highlighted Brink's height and gave her a formal look. She topped off the dress with a black puff-sleeve, cropped cardigan and an orange bag to break off the white-and-black color scheme.

#3, Cut-out Balmain dress for the draft

Jean Paul Gaultier is not the only white-and-black dress that the rookie rocked. Before that, she gave everyone a Balmain moment during the WNBA draft. Cameron Brink wore a monochromatic cut-out asymmetrical black and white dress on April 15.

The asymmetric Balmain dress with rose applique retails for $3,890. The dress featured a one-shoulder design and had a body-hugging silhouette. The dress was accompanied by a Miss Dior white bag, which retails for $4,000, and black mules. Brink was styled by Mary Gonsalves Kinne for the event and accessorized the look with Melissa Kaye jewelry.

#4, Business casual for the WNBA tunnel

Business casual for the WNBA tunnel (Image via @cameronbrink22 / Instagram / FWRD)

Cameron Brink appeared in a business casual outfit with Alexander Wang's long-sleeved pinstriped top with a belt, which retails for $750. The top features a cinched waist with a back slit. The top further featured a front closure tie-up design to elevate the look. She styled the outfit with black straight-fit pants and a Cristian Dior Mini Saddle Bag with strap in Black Ultramatte Calfskin design, which retails for $3,900.

She accessorized the outfit with Jean Paul Gaultier Bing 90 embellished leather mules, which retail for $2,450.

#5, Denim moment before the game

Before playing the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, Cameron Brink appeared wearing a casual and chic style in a De-Flaminia Trucker Coat, which retails for $550. She accompanied the outfit with calf-length black high-heeled boots and a Chanel small flap bag. Brink styled the light blue denim coat alone and skipped bottoms to add a Gen Z touch to the outfit.

Cameron Brink is usually styled by Sydney Bordonaro, who is an athlete stylist from Los Angeles. Not only Cameron Brink but fellow teammate Dearica Hamby has also been styled by Bordonaro for multiple tunnel looks and outfits.