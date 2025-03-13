"Immediately breaking up if I'm her" - WNBA fans react to influencer's boyfriend putting Caitlin Clark's signed jersey on sale

NBA fans reacted to an influencer's boyfriend pranking his girlfriend by putting her Caitlin Clark's autographed jersey on sale at Target. While casually going through the dresses, the woman found her signed jersey hanging casually in the section. However, she immediately realized that her boyfriend had pulled a prank.

Saying that it was her prized possession, the influencer was in disbelief at the nature of the prank. She ended the conversation with what she viewed as a much-deserved punishment for her boyfriend: pay for her shopping.

Some fans seemed as upset as the woman and commented that they would have immediately broken up if their boyfriend pulled a prank like that.

"I'm breaking up immediately if I'm her 😭," the fan wrote.

"omg i woulda ended everything then and there no survivors dpmo," wrote another fan.

Some fans hilariously wrote that they would have put a lock on their closet after this, meanwhile, some were amused with the woman's obsession with the Indiana Fever star.

"i’m putting a lock on my closet after this," the fan wrote.

"🤣🤣🤣 she’s actually obsessed with Caitlin Clark!" another fan wrote.

Some upset fans hilariously wrote that they would have not only dumped the guy, but they would have even pressed charges against him.

"I wouldn’t even have laughed. i would’ve been so pissed," the fan wrote.

""Dump & charge 👌🏾," another fan wrote.

A fan empathized with the woman saying the prank wasn't even funny.

"This actually stresses me out. Now she has to take it off the hanger and hold it, worrying about some employee thinking she is stealing something. It’s not even a funny bit. She knew it was hers. 🙄," the fan wrote.

Caitlin Clark's basketball cards outsell NBA stars Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards

The Caitlin Clark mania is as real as it gets. She is not just one of the most famous basketball players in the world in selling jerseys, her basketball cards are also dominating the market.

According to Market Movers' post on X on Thursday, Clark's basketball cards and rookie cards were among the top cards sold in the last 30 days. Of the top 10 cards sold, Clark alone occupied the top six spots, followed by San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

This comes three months after Clark's rookie card sales alone reportedly amounted to $219,906 in the single month. Her Signatures BF 1/1 card was sold at a record $97,600. Moreover, Caitlin Clark Selections GV 1/1 was sold at $40,870 and Concourse BF 1/1 was sold at $52,460.

Clark's popularity is not just limited to the WNBA. Her fame has been crucial in making the league global, and it is increasing to an extent that she is able to outshine the NBA superstars.

