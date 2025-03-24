Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole makes nasty confession while reacting to Tracy Morgan's viral embarrassing Knicks courtside moment

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole and the co-hosts of the "Straight to Cam" podcast, Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry, reacted to comedy star Tracy Morgan's viral courtside moment during an NBA game.

The American comedian left many concerned after vomiting while courtside as the Miami Heat visited the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 17.

Nicole, who was the guest on Brink's podcast, sympathized with the comedian, who was battling several health complications. When asked if she had faced similar moments in her life, Nicole confessed that she had vomited in an Uber.

"I have thrown up in an Uber before, but courtside at the Knicks game is like holy moly," Nicole said.

Later, Sydel Curry alluded to rapper Lizzo's "viral moment" in 2019 at the Staples Center (now Crypto.com arena) when she twerked on camera showing a part of her behind. Nicole, who has been covering the NFL lately, said that she was the in-game reporter for the LA Lakers during that game and got a close look at the viral moment.

"That was a confusing time," Nicole said (Timestamp: 53:00). "I don't really know why Liz did all that. That's not the Laker show that we were really talking about, not the show we paid for."

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole has hilarious answer to Cameron Brink's bar fight question

Travis Kelce's former girlfriend Kayla Nicole was part of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." It wouldn't be too hard to consider that even though Nicole doesn't condone violence, when the time demands, the fighter from inside her get out naturally.

During the podcast, Cameron Brink presented the guest with situations and asked Nicole what she would do. One of the "situation reactions tests" given by Brink was, "What would Nicole do in a hypothetical situation if her partner got into a fight with another man in a bar and was losing the face-off?"

Kayla Nicole first joked that she would go back with the winner of the fight. However, on a serious note, she said that she would jump into the fight and wouldn't even fight fair.

"Better leave the chicken dinner and leave with the winner," Nicole quipped (Timestamp: 13:15). "I'm jumping in the fight, and that's really scary and I do not condone fighting men. I don't think you should put your hands on any man but if you beating my man up, I can't sit there and watch 'cause now we both sit here looking stupid and I got to ride home with you."

"Also, I am throwing something. I don't fight fair. I'm picking up a bottle."

Kayla Nicole was part of Season 3 of the reality show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." She, along with Caitlyn Jenner's son Brody Jenner, passed the 10th episode.

