Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole steals the spotlight at NBA game, Cameron Brink's teammate and Anfernee Simons’s GF react

NFL star Travis Kelce was in a public relationship for around five years with model and media personality, Kayla Nicole. Nicole attracted attention and temporarily stole the spotlight during the NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

In a game that pitted the LA Clippers against a depleted Hornets side, Kayla Nicole's courtside fit broke the internet and garnered considerable attention. Nicole, a former Fenty model, broke out a one-piece outfit with a sleek leather jacket.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kayla Nicole, who is also an avid basketball fan, had comments from Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink's teammate for the LA Sparks, and Aaleeyah Petty, girlfriend of Anfernee Simons, amongst others in reaction to her post on Instagram of her courtside fit.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cameron Brink's teammate Lexie Brown, reacts to Kayla Nicole's post on Instagram - Source: Instagram

Anfernee Simons' girlfriend, Aaleeyah Petty reacting to Kayla Nicole's fit check - Source: Instagram

Lexie Brown jokingly pointed at Nicole's ability to get professional pictures taken in any setting while Aaleeyah Petty was reacting with emojis that seemed to represent the common consensus about Nicole's fit at the Clippers game.

Kayla Nicole had posted a story welcoming Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks

The LA Sparks made their most significant off-season move earlier in the week, having acquired two-time WNBA champion and three-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum in a three-team deal. The deal teams Plum with Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, two promising youngsters, and this has sparked considerable excitement towards the future of the LA franchise.

Kelsey Plum at her Huskies' jersey retirement - Source: Getty

Kayla Nicole was excited by the move, highlighted by her Instagram post welcoming the "Plum Dawg" to the Sparks, as the leader to youngsters Brink and Jackson.

The franchise finished last in the WNBA with an 8-32 record, but that isn't indicative of the talent in the roster by any means. Brink suffering an ACL tear derailed their plans and the team just could not figure out a way to string wins together.

But with a young core, a returning Brink, and Kelsey Plum, the team is focused on making a return to the Playoffs and possible contention sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback