100 Thieves vs. Leviatán - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

100 Thieves vs. Leviatán is the second match of Group B of VCT Americas Kickoff. This year there will be a total of eleven teams competing with some big changes to the format. All teams will be divided into multiple groups and go through a double-elimination bracket. The Kickoff event will decide which two Americas teams will qualify for VCT Masters Madrid.

Day 1 of the event was an exciting one to witness. The first bout between NRG Esports and FURIA was surprisingly evenly matched. However, NRG Esports were able to establish their superteam form by winning the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-0. The next match between Cloud9 and MIBR was even closer as it came down to the final map, Lotus. Both teams gave it their all, but it was eventually Cloud9 that took the win by 2-1.

100 Thieves vs. Leviatán - Which team will win their first match at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

100 Thieves was one of the weaker teams of last year. They were unable to perform at the regional level and, hence, could not qualify for any international event. This led to a roster change where the current world champion, Boostio, alongside his former team's assistant coach, Zikz, were recruited. They have also added the Ascension runner-ups M80's eeiu to their squad.

On the other hand, Leviatán had a decent showing at the regional event. They had a fourth-place finish in the Americas League and just fell short of qualifying for Champions. However, not being able to qualify for any international events has led to a major revamp within the roster. The team has recruited two world champions, aspas and C0M, alongside the Ascension winner, tex.

This matchup of 100 Thieves vs. Leviatán favors the latter mainly because of the firepower they provide. However, the new roster changes within 100 Thieves might lead to a different playstyle, which can give them a slight edge.

Head-to-head

These teams have only faced each other once during VCT Americas League last year, where 100 Thieves won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

100 Thieves' most recent match was against Cloud9 at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2, where they lost the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Leviatán's most recent match was against FURIA at the Superdome 2023: Columbia, where they won the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series by 3-0.

Potential Lineups

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Alex "goked" Kie (Coach)

When and where to watch 100 Thieves vs. Leviatán

Readers can watch the match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. This series will take place on February 17 at 8 pm PDT / 4 am CET (next day) / 6:30 pm IST (next day) / 10:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

100 Thieves vs. Leviatán on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here 100 Thieves vs. Leviatán on YouTube: Watch here

