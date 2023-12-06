5 best agents to play on Valorant's Drift map

Riot Games recently announced that the much anticipated new map Drift will soon be added to Valorant. It will reportedly improve Team Deathmatch (TDM) gameplay with its intricate detailing and modern design, drawing inspiration from Thailand's floating marketplaces. The map is set to be released with the upcoming 7.12 patch update on December 5, 2023.

That said, the teasers posted on December 1, 2023, appear to adhere to the same design principles as previous iterations of the TDM map. Based on the details shared, the Drift map has tricky corners and peeking angles that encourage close-range gunfights.

With the addition of a new map to the TDM meta, here's a look at the best agents for Valorant’s Drift map

5 best agent picks for the Drift map in Valorant

1) Chamber

Despite the agent’s recent adjustments, Chamber’s set of abilities are effective on Valorant’s new Drift TDM map. His Headhunter ability recharges quickly during a TDM match, enabling him to one-tap headshot his enemies when needed. His other abilities, like the Trademark and Rendezvous, are useful for tracking enemy positions and dodging high-damage attacks.

Chamber's ultimate, Tour de Force, gives him an upper hand over enemies as it's a one-shot kill sniper rifle.

2) Neon

Abilities like High Gear and Fast Lane will be crucial in the Drift map as they allow Neon to slide or evade dangerous situations. Considering this map's tricky corners and tight peeking spots, her Relay Bolt ability can stun enemies holding those angles and allow her team to score easy kills and get an edge over opponents.

Neon’s ultimate, Overdrive, is effective for rushing into the opponent’s site and scoring some quick eliminations, making her an important pick in Valorant's new map.

3) Raze

Raze’s explosive ability kit inflicts a high amount of damage to the enemies in all kinds of situations. Paint Shells and Boombot enable her to dish out enemies hiding behind cover. Blast Pack satchel, if used correctly, is an optimal tool that allows her to move into sites, take out enemies, and help her team take control of the match.

Raze’s ultimate ability, Showstopper, coupled with her Blast Pack, is a dangerous combination that is feared by both seasoned and newcomers in Valorant.

4) Jett

Even after the recent nerfs, Jett is an excellent choice of duelist for players who have a fight-and-flight playing style in Valorant. Updraft and Tailwind allow her to climb above elevated spots, pick a few kills, and retreat to cover quickly. Cloudburst also helps her cover her tracks or catch enemies off guard by smoking a certain spot for a short period.

Jett’s ultimate, Blade Storm, can potentially be permanent as the daggers regenerate with each kill. However, they won't regenerate if you fire all the daggers at once.

5) Reyna

Reyna is one of the few agents in Valorant whose abilities rely on the player’s gunplay, as abilities like Devour/Dismiss activate when she scores a kill. Leer allows her to near sight her foes. She equips a floating eye, which is destructible, and throws it to blind nearby opponents to a specific range. This ability allows her and her team to take out enemies efficiently.

Reyna’s ultimate, Empress, can stay on as long as she can score a frag and instantly dismiss herself from the spot, making her a formidable foe in the TDM format.

Since Drift is a fresh new map, players will need some time to get the hang of it and come up with the best plays.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Valorant updates, guides, and team compositions.