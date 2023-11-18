5 best Classic skins in Valorant Episode 7

In Valorant, where every player has their preferences, one weapon stands out as a staple in every arsenal - the Classic. Known for its reliability and versatility, the Classic can be a game-changer in the right hands. It is the only secondary weapon in the game with two modes: a single-click precision shot and a right-click burst shot that shoots out three bullets at a time.

In this article, we'll discuss the top five Classic skins that not only enhance your gameplay but also make a statement on the battlefield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Classic skins in Valorant

5) Raze Contract Classic

Starting the list at number five is the Classic you get for free with the Raze contract. It might not be as flashy as some of the premium skins, but this free Classic has always been a favorite among players.

It's the pistol that everyone should unlock since it serves as a testament to the fact that great Classic skins don't necessarily come with a price tag in Valorant.

4) Prime Classic

The Prime bundle, one of the oldest collections in Valorant, continues to reign supreme, and its Classic is no exception. Claiming the fourth spot, the Prime Classic boasts a timeless excellence that has stood the test of time. What makes the Prime bundle particularly appealing is that you're essentially getting four skins in one, with each variant exuding a distinct charm.

Whether you prefer the clean lines of the yellow variant or the futuristic feel of the default one, the Prime Classic offers a level of customization that appeals to a broad range of players. If you're looking for a classy skin, the Prime Classic is the one for you.

3) RGX 11Z Pro Classic

The third spot in this list belongs to the RGX 11Z Pro Classic, particularly in its blue and yellow variants. While the green and red version might not be everyone's cup of tea, the blue and yellow iterations are nothing short of amazing. The spinning animation might be a little distracting for some, but the overall aesthetics and sound design more than compensate for it.

If you're looking for a Classic skin that combines great looks with a touch of uniqueness, the RGX 11Z Pro in blue or yellow should be at the top of your list. It's a definite contender for the top five Classic skins in Valorant.

2) Glitchpop Classic

In the second position, we have the Glitchpop Classic, and fans will agree that it's all about the red variant. The red Glitchpop is a visual marvel that transcends the ordinary. Riot has truly outdone itself with this design, making it a must-have for any player seeking a Classic skin that stands out from the rest.

With the intricate details and vibrant colors creating a mesmerizing visual experience every time you draw your Classic, the aesthetic appeal of the red Glitchpop is unparalleled. If you're considering other variants, don't bother; the red Glitchpop is the true gem in this collection.

1) Spectrum Classic

Securing the number one spot is the Spectrum Classic from the Zed bundle. Even as a whole, the Zed bundle embodies Riot's commitment to delivering top-tier weapon skins. But the Classic in this collection is truly exceptional.

There's a widespread belief among players that Riot may have secretly buffed the accuracy of the Spectrum Classic, as it feels and sounds remarkably superior to any other Classic not on this list.

The sleek design, coupled with the vibrant colors of the Spectrum, makes it a visual masterpiece. Whether you're tapping heads or holding down a site, the Spectrum Classic ensures that you do so with style.

The Classic may be a starter weapon, but the right skin can elevate it to new heights. Each of these skins adds a unique flair to your Valorant experience. So, if you're unsure about which Classic to get, consider this guide on your roadmap to getting the best skins in Valorant.