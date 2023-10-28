Valorant Silhouette skin collection: Price, release date, variants and more

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 is almost here and will bring in a lot of new content for the players to enjoy. With a new Agent and a gorgeous premium skin bundle, the upcoming Act will also come with another Battlepass.

The latest Battlepass will introduce three new skinlines: Libretto, Silhouette, and Sandswept in the game. Of the three, the Silhouette seems to be the one with the most detail.

Valorant players can acquire this bundle by buying and progressing the tiers of the Battlepass. Below is a detailed look at the Silhouette collection, which will be arriving with Episode 7 Act 3.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass Silhouette collection details

Valorant has been one of the most popular online multiplayers when it comes to their weapon skins. These have always followed various themes like sci-fi, magic, etc.. making them feel very unique. However, Battlepass skins are difficult to make as they don't have kill finishers or over-the-top animations.

As such, Valorant has struggled to consistently provide good Battlepasses. However, Episode 7 Act 3 is definitely not one of them and could actually be considered one of the best the game has offered.

Release date

Silhouette skins will be released along with the Episode 7 Act 3 update. After the patch is live, you can go ahead and update the game. It should go live on October 31 or November 1, depending on the region. After that, you can purchase the Battlepass to acquire all the skins.

Silhouette collection price

The Silhouette collection is a part of the Battlepass, meaning you will not be able to purchase it separately.

To get your hands on this skin, you will need to purchase the Battlepass for 1000 VP (Valorant Points).

Silhouette collection's design

In Episode 7 Act 3's Battlepass, every skinline offers something different. When it comes to Silhouette, you can expect a lot more aesthetic design.

All the weapons in this collection have an animal in the middle. They can be seen in a silhouette form and range from a tiger to a snake to a monkey to even a horse. They are filled with the color brown and a little bit of blue in the middle, with some gold on the extreme ends.

All weapons in the Silhouette collection

The Silhouette collection will feature a total of four weapons. The list of guns that have a Silhouette skin in Episode 7 Act 3' Battlepass is given below:

Frenzy

Judge

Guardian

Ares

Variants

The Silhouette collection will not come with any variants. The only collection that will have variants in this Battlepass will be Sandswept.

The free weapon skin and the Melee of this Battlepass will also be from the Sandswept collection.

Episode 7 Act 3 is one of the more exciting ones. With the upcoming Duelist, ISO, the premium bundle, Valiant Hero, and a great-looking Battlepass, Valorant players can certainly feel hopeful about the new update.