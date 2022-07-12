5 best Initiator players to look out for at VCT Masters Copenhagen

The highly anticipated Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters Stage 2 Copenhagen finally began with its group stage phase on July 10. The tournament has brought in the best teams from around the globe to compete at the Forum Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark.

The 12 qualified sides are ready to duke it out on the main stage for a large cut of the massive prize pool and crucial VCT circuit points that will increase their chances of qualifying for the climax of the Valorant competitive calendar, the VCT Champions.

Five Initiators who will steal the show at VCT Masters Copenhagen

The 12 teams in attendance at the VCT Masters 2022 Stage 2 Copenhagen are:

EMEA Challengers: Fnatic, FunPlus Pheonix, Guild Esports

Korea Challengers: DRX

NA Challengers: XSET, OpTic Gaming

APAC Challengers: Paper Rex, XERXIA

Japan Challengers: Northeption

LATAM Challengers: Leviatan

Brazil Challengers: LOUD

LATAM vs BR Playoffs: KRU Esports

Initiators are the backbone of any competitive roster in Valorant. They provide immense utility from the backline to pressure any opponent willing to contest their team at a site.

With some of the best Initiator players being present at the Masters Copenhagen, it is an excellent opportunity for aspirants of the role to learn from those who main it at the highest level. This list mentions the top 5 Initiator mains attending the VCT Masters Stage 2.

5) Leo

The staple Initiator for the European side, Guild Esports, is their longest-serving member, Leo "Leo" Jannesson. The 18-year-old has been a vital cog in the roster attending the Masters Copenhagen.

Leo was consistent throughout the recent EMEA Challengers, helping his team finish in the top 3 and seal qualification. The teen excels at setting his team up with calculated utility placements, and when frags are required, he is certainly not one to shy away from high kill rounds.

4) BcJ

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen is the main Initiator for the Challengers winning side, XSET. Beating out some top teams in the region and even the former Masters winning side, OpTic Gaming, they have gotten many people's attention for this event.

One of the primary reasons they could make their way to the top was the brilliant performances from BcJ. Not only did he provide much-needed support for his teammates to shine, but he took a more aggressive playstyle, netting his team kills when required.

3) Benkai

The team, PaperRex, needs no introduction as they've put the criminally underrated region of APAC into the limelight with their performances during previous VCT tournaments.

Leading them to finish as one of the top four teams at the Masters Reykjavik is their IGL (in-game leader) and Initiator main, Benedict "Benkai" Tan. While providing his team with information-gathering utility and the ability to disrupt the game plan of his opponents, Benkai also brings his meticulous strategies into the game.

He can call the shots and ensure the support is there during execution, making him one of the best in the role.

2) stax

Being one of the most iconic names in the Korean Valorant scene, Kim "stax" Gu-taek has always been part of the conversation when top Initiators are mentioned.

The former CS: GO turned Valorant pro for the Korean juggernaut DRX (DragonX) has unsurprisingly been dominant in regional Challengers and previous VCT international tournaments. With extensive experience on the main stage, Stax provides calculated decision-making in his games.

Paired with the structured playstyle of DRX, he makes for a fantastic gamer to watch.

1) Sacy

Ranked as the best player in Brazil in 2021, Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi plays the role of Initiator for the VCT Masters Stage 1 runners-up, LOUD.

He is not in any way new to the big stage, having played in multiple top-tier Valorant tournaments with Team Vikings before his success with LOUD. Having the ability to frag out in his games while simultaneously providing support and creating space for his teammates, he is a formidable opponent to counter due to his crisp mechanical abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

