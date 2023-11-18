5 best Judge skins in Valorant Episode 7

In the fast-paced world of Valorant, where split-second decisions can make or break a round, having the right equipment is crucial. Among the arsenal of weapons, the Judge stands out as a formidable shotgun that delivers swift justice at close quarters. However, not all Judge skins are created equal; while some are pretty bold, others have a more subtle appeal.

In this guide, we'll explore the top five Judge skins that enhance your gameplay while making a stylish statement on the battlefield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Judge skins in Valorant

5) Celestial Judge

Starting off, at number five on our list is the Celestial Judge. While this bundle is renowned for its flashy Fan Knife skin, the Judge within is no slouch either. Sporting a clean and sophisticated design, the Celestial Judge exudes a sense of galactic elegance.

The sleek lines and cosmic color palette make it a visually pleasing choice for players who appreciate both form and function. Elevate your gameplay and dominate the battlefield with the Celestial Judge.

4) Kohaku and Matsuba

In the fourth spot, we have the Kohaku and Matsuba skin, a combination that combines the peaceful imagery of koi fish with the chaos of the Judge. This underrated skin boasts a unique artistic integrity, capturing the essence of a real art piece. The serene koi fish swimming against the backdrop of the loud and spammy Judge creates a visual masterpiece that serves as a statement.

For those who seek a blend of tranquility and firepower in Valorant, the Kohaku and Matsuba Judge skin is a must-try. It adds an artistic flair to your arsenal, making each shot a statement on the canvas of the battlefield.

3) Chronovoid Judge

Taking the third spot is the Chronovoid Judge, a part of the bundle that includes the Vandal and Sheriff. Just like its other counterparts, this Judge sports an exceptionally sleek and precise look. With its futuristic design and impeccable attention to detail, the Chronovoid Judge doesn't miss a beat - or a shot.

Imagine seeing your radiant rank reflected in a shiny exterior as you unleash precise devastation on your foes. The Chronovoid Judge offers a perfect balance of style and accuracy, making it a favorite among discerning players who demand nothing but the best in Valorant.

2) Glitchpop Judge

In the runner-up position, we have the Glitchpop Judge. This cyberpunk skin's design embodies the impression of shooting at least 30 percent more shells per shot than any other. Whether it's the vibrant colors, the glitchy effects, or the overall energetic aesthetic, the Glitchpop Judge stands out as a unique and powerful choice for those who want style to go hand-in-hand with firepower.

This skin brings a playful and dynamic element to the Judge, making it a favorite among players who like to inject a bit of personality into their loadout. If you're looking for a shotgun that packs a visual punch, the Glitchpop Judge is the way to go.

1) Elderflame Judge

Finally, claiming the top spot in this list is the Elderflame Judge. When it comes to going all out, this skin reigns supreme with its mesmerizing animations and a plethora of color options. From the fiery trail left in its wake to the dragon-inspired reload animation, the Elderflame Judge is a work of art in motion.

In terms of both aesthetics and in-game performance, there's simply no competition for the Elderflame Judge. It's almost always the go-to choice for players who want to make a bold statement on the battlefield in Valorant while wielding a shotgun that truly embodies the spirit of the Elderflame collection.

The Judge may be a straightforward weapon, but the right skin can turn it into a symbol of style and power. Whether you prefer the sleek precision of the Chronovoid or the fiery spectacle of the Elder Flame, each of these top five Judge skins adds a unique flair to your Valorant experience. Since the battlefield in Valorant is your canvas, you should choose your Judge wisely.