5 best Valorant pros who played Neon in VCT 2022

Valorant currently has a total of 20 Agents in the game, including six Duelists. Hailing all the way from the Philippines, Neon is one of the more difficult Duelists to play.

Neon’s abilities are very useful for quick entries into the site. Her Relay Bolt can be used to concuss and clear out tricky angles. Fast Lane can help create a safe passage for teammates for a short period of time. The signature ability High Gear is the most useful as it allows players to quickly rotate to different parts of the map to help out their team.

Neon's potential was explored by a few pro teams in VCT 2022. Here is a list of five pro players who played Neon during the tournament.

Victor, fOrsakeN, and more Neon players that made fans go wild in Valorant Champions Tour 2022

1) fOrsakeN

Jason 'f0rsakeN' is an Indonesian esports player who plays for Paper Rex. He fulfills the role of a primary Duelist but has also helmed the role of the Sentinel Chamber.

Paper Rex has had a long journey of growth since 2021. From being knocked out in the group stages in VCT Stage 3: Masters Berlin to finishing in second place in Valorant Masters Copenhagen in 2022, Paper Rex has carved a niche in the game's esports scene.

Their hyper-aggressive playstyle works perfectly with an agent like Neon. With fOrsakeN on Neon and his partner-in-crime Jinggg on Raze, the team would take the opposition by surprise and dismantle them completely. Their most dominating victory with this playstyle was against OpTic Gaming in the semi-finals of Masters Copenhagen.

2) Victor

Victor is an American esports player who played for OpTic Gaming. He has fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist but has also played Initiators like KAY/O and Skye for his team.

OpTic Gaming is considered to be the most consistent team from NA. They were one of the first teams to utilize Neon properly at a professional level. With Victor as their Neon, they managed to become one of the strongest teams in the world.

3) zekken

Zachary 'zekken' is an American esports player who currently plays for the team Sentinels. He has fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist but has also filled in for the team as the Initiator Sova.

Zekken's professional Valorant journey took off when he joined XSET. The team always managed to be one of the top teams in NA but would always fall short when it came to qualifying for international Valorant events. XSET made their first International debut in Masters Copenhagen.

XSET was one of the few teams that ran Neon on Pearl. While playing as Neon, Zekken would quickly enter the site, take the initial fights, and set up the foundation for some good post-plant scenarios.

4) Alfajer

Emir 'Alfajer' is a Turkish esports player who plays for Fnatic. He has fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist but has also played as the Sentinel Killjoy when his team required it.

Alfajer joined Fnatic in May 2022 (along with Enzo) and brought in a significant amount of firepower. Alfajer's impeccable aim would result in him coming out on top in most of his duels. His performances as Raze and Neon, combined with Fnatic's structured executions, were a sight to behold.

The highlight of Alfajer’s career so far was when he got to represent his country (Turkey) in VCT Champions Istanbul. The Turkish Valorant crowd would go wild every time he was on screen getting kills.

5) Dep

Yuuma 'Dep' is a Japanese esports player who plays for ZETA DIVISION. He usually takes on the role of a primary Duelist but has also played as the Controller Omen and even the Initiator Sova when his team required it.

Dep began his Valorant journey with the team REJECT, but he had his best Valorant performances after he joined ZETA DIVISION. The team finished in third place in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik and proved that Japan was a region with a lot of competitive potential.

Dep would win the initial fights in a match, and then his Chamber partner Laz would clean out the rest. ZETA DIVISION's dominating run in Valorant Masters Reykjavik 2022 was one of the best things to happen in VCT 2022.

By the looks of it, Neon is certainly a difficult agent to fit into the playbook, especially given the other Duelist choices in Valorant. Hopefully, the Agents released in the future will have abilities that truly mesh with those of Neon. As it stands, her potential is yet to be fully explored.

