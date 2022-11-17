5 best Valorant pros who played Skye in VCT 2022

Skye was the 13th Agent to be released on Valorant's huge roster of characters and was also the first Initiator released after the game's launch.

Skye's utility felt very strong as compared to her other Initiator friends. Her flashes can be turned, last longer, and get information. Her Trailblazer ability could be used to check corners and get the exact location of enemies, and she was also able to heal her teammates, which previously only Sage could do.

On top of this, Skye's ultimate proved very useful by aiding in initiating executions on a site or even knowing the location of your enemies for post-plant scenarios. The pro scene has definitely taken notice of her abilities and used her to the fullest in their matches.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Asuna, saadhak, and 3 other Skye players who made fans go wild during Valorant Champions Tour 2022

Even two years after her release, Skye continues to be deadly in both the game and the pro scene. Despite Fade's release, she's still considered to be a powerful Agent. Here are the five best Valorant pros who played Skye in VCT 2022:

1) soulcas

Dom 'soulcas' is an esports player from the United Kingdom who plays for Team Liquid. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team. soulcas' pick rate for Skye was 13.1% in the past year.

Team Liquid started out at the top of EMEA but later struggled to keep up. However, after the inclusion of Nivera in the team, Liquid started to look competent again.

Although Liquid had an underwhelming run in VCT 2022, soulcas was able to show up for his team. The roster already had a lot of firepower, but when all else failed, soulcas was able to secure some clutch wins for his team. His utility game was strong and so was his aim.

2) saadhak

Matias 'saadhak' is an Argentine esports player who currently plays for LOUD. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator but has also played as the Controller Viper when his team required it. saadhak's pick rate for Skye was 13.2% in the past year.

LOUD is known to be the super team from Brazil. They absolutely demolished everyone in their region and were able to deliver similar results during Valorant's international events. LOUD's only obstacle was North America's OpTic Gaming.

Finally, in Valorant Champions 2022, LOUD defeated OpTic by 3-1 to be crowned the World Champions. saadhak's utility was always on point, and he was able to step up with kills when his other teammates weren't able to perform.

3) Asuna

Peter 'Asuna' is an American esports player who currently plays for 100 Thieves. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator but has played as a Duelist and the Sentinel Sage for his team when needed. Asuna's Skye pick rate was 22.7% in the past year.

Asuna has been a part of 100 Thieves for a long time, but the team made some major changes to the roster in 2022. In the process, Asuna's role was shifted from a primary Duelist to an Initiator, and he was able to bring the same level of firepower to that role.

Asuna would run down enemies with his cracked aim and win almost every duel. He and his team won the Champions Tour NA: Last Chance Qualifiers to make it to Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul. Their run in Champions wasn't the best, but they proved to be a force to be reckoned with.

4) Mistic

James 'Mistic' is an esports player from the United Kingdom who currently plays for Fnatic. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator but has also played as the Sentinel Sage for his team when needed. Mistic's pick rate for Skye was 16.9% in the past year.

Fnatic has gone through multiple changes to their roster, but they've always managed to stay at the top of EMEA. In 2022, they qualified for every international LAN event. Mistic might not have the most kills, but he has proven to be a consistent player.

Mistic's two-bullet clutch against Masters 3 Champions (M3C) on Fracture was one of the best clutches in Valorant's EMEA pro scene.

5) crow

Tomoaki 'crow' is a Japanese esports player who currently plays for the team ZETA DIVISION. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team. crow's pick rate for Skye was 24.6% in the past year.

ZETA DIVISION was a team that a lot of people initially doubted. However, all of that changed in Valorant Champions Tour Stage: 1 Masters Reykjavik when ZETA put up an incredible performance and finished third place in Reykjavik. crow would set his team up perfectly for kills with his utility.

crow's 4k against DRX on Icebox is proof of how he's not just good with abilities but also aim.

