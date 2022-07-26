5 least effective Valorant Agents as of Episode 5 Act 1

Valorant is a tactical FPS shooter which has gained immense popularity in recent times. With an evergrowing fanbase, the game now boasts over a million players. They might want to pick suitable Agents and steer clear of picking the least effective ones in Valorant.

Not all Agents and their abilities are made equal in Valorant. Some have traits that are underwhelming and Riot hasn't managed to buff them up, while others aren't suited to competitive games at all because of their kit. In this article, players will find the list of Agents that they must avoid picking during competitive outings.

Least effective Agents to pick in Valorant

1) Phoenix

Phoenix has been out of the game's meta for a few months despite being Valorant's poster boy. He used to be a reliable duelist in the early stages of the game but soon fell out of the meta with the introduction of new Agents.

Phoenix has had extremely low pick rates in competitive games as newer heroes like KAY/O and Skye are better at flashing enemies or complementing the team composition. Riot Games needs to greatly buff Phoenix to make him one of the best Duelists in Valorant's roster. Until then, players may have a hard time working with Phoenix.

2) Yoru

Yoru is one of the most ridiculed Agents in Valorant and for good reason. Although the devs have recently updated his kit, he still falls short in the game's meta. However, Riot Games has made his kit a nuisance for enemies, as he can fake teleport when using his Ultimate while his clone flashes opponents when it's destroyed.

Nevertheless, he still has one of the lowest pick rates in pro and ranked games in Valorant matches. Since the recent update, his pick rate has risen, although it remains to be seen how Riot will respond to the community's dissatisfaction with Yoru.

3) Neon

Neon's kit is laden with abilities that are well suited for entering sites in Valorant. She was released back in Episode 3 Act 3 and has an abyssmal pick rate in pro matches so far. Her abilities do not provide a considerable advantage for her teammates unlike other Duelists such as Yoru and even Phoenix.

Her Ultimate and Signature ability can usually be countered by good players. She might be the fastest Duelist in the game, but she can't replace the mobility that Raze, Yoru and Jett have in the current meta, which explains her extremely low pick rates in recent times.

The Filipina Agent's abilities haven't been properly fleshed out as of now and it remains to be seen what the devs will do about that.

4) Reyna

Some in the community might say that Reyna doesn't deserve a spot amongst the least effective Agents, but her pick rate in pro games says otherwise. Sure, she is a strong Agent but her kit relies on individual performance more than anything else. She has the lowest pick rate in pro matches right next to Yoru, with figures hovering around 1%.

One might see a lot of instalock Reyna players in ranked matches, but her kit is not really viable in ranked matches. Her flash, known as the Leer ability, is one of the least effective flashes in the game currently and is the only ability that helps teammates out directly.

Having said that, there are a few players in the pro scene like Scream, Asuna and Tenz who play her in pro matches.This does not change the fact that Reyna has a selfish kit and is the least effective pick when compared to other duelists when it comes to team play and entering sites.

5) Cypher

Cypher is the only Agent in this list who has had good pick rates in recent pro games, but that does not deny the fact that his overall pick rate has started to decline. With the release of newer Sentinels like Chamber and Killjoy, Cypher's kit pales in comparison.

Nevertheless, one of the advantages is that his traps and cage cannot be smoked when compared to Killjoy and Chamber and enemies have to destroy or steer clear of them to move forward.

Cypher has got great lineups, especially for his Spycam ability, but his Ultimate ability isn't as useful. His pick in competitive pro games is highly dependent on maps, unlike the other Sentinels.

