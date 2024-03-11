5 teams to look out for at VCT Masters Madrid

The inaugural international competition for Valorant esports 2024 will commence at VCT Masters Madrid. Eight teams will compete, having advanced after a demanding round of matches in their respective regional Kickoff tournaments. As new teams and talents continue to establish themselves, the 2024 season of professional Valorant is already shaping up to be one of the more intriguing ones.

Given that the previous strong teams have already lost this year, we could be witnessing the beginning of a new era for the game. With a fantastic mix of experienced and rookie players, VCT Masters Madrid may turn out to be one of the most competitive Valorant events.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

5 team viewers should look out for at VCT Masters Madrid

1) Sentinels

For most VALORANT fans, Sentinels' return to the world scene is like a wave of nostalgia. It has been almost three years since they last triumphed in an international competition, VCT: Stage 2 Masters – Reykjavík.

With Johnqt being the perfect IGL for this team, Tenz is now demonstrating his ability to take on the controller role, which is working very well for the team. There's a significant chance that Sentinels may capture another Masters Trophy if Zekken, Sacy, and Tenz continue to be their formidable core.

2) Loud

One of the most consistent VALORANT teams in VCT is LOUD. Even though their 2023 wasn't as successful as planned, they remain one of the most fearsome teams at major tournaments. During the transfer window, LOUD replaced Aspas, their top duelist, with qck, who previously played for Furia. After placing second in VCT Americas Kickoff, they have a lot of pressure to show why they're among the best in the world.

In 2023, they placed third in the VCT Champions and won the VCT Americas League. It's time to build on those figures by winning the VCT Masters in Madrid.

3) EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming has brought something new and refreshing to the global VALORANT scene ever since their debut. ZmjjKK, the team's star duelist, showed off his amazing sniper abilities and set the VALORANT scene on fire.

The team placed fifth in both VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and VALORANT Champions 2023 last year. They are among the select few teams that have competed in past VALORANT international tournaments, and this year, they have already won VCT China Kickoff, which makes them the higher seed for CN region in Masters Madrid.

4) Karmine Corp

French VCT-partnered team Karmine Corp will be playing at VCT Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

French powerhouse Karmine Corp appears to be the underdog in this VCT event. They had an unbelievable run to win the VCT EMEA Kickoff. At the moment, they are made up of the old guard shin and Magnum and the new core of Marteen, N4RRATE, and tomaszy.

With an exceptional coach, Engh, the team possesses the ideal balance of youth and experience. It should be mentioned that the majority of this team's players competed in the VCL the previous season. So this new roaster of Karmine Corp does lack international experience, but their recent performance in the EMEA Kick-off event is enough not to underestimate them.

5) FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix has a significant mountain to climb in this competition. They're one of the few organizations competing in this tournament that has won the VCT Masters. Some of China's top young players are on its current team. Interestingly, except for the all-invited VCT LOCK//IN, Kale "autumn" Dunne is the first player from Oceania to secure a post in an international VALORANT competition.

Whether this version of the roster lives up to previous success is still to be seen.

