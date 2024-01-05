5 Valorant Agents that need nerfs in 2024

Valorant's Agents are its defining aspect that leads to some of the most interesting moments. As of this writing, the game has over 20 unique Agents, each offering something different to the player. These Agents can then be used to experiment and create various team compositions.

The developers have always managed to release a new Agent with each Act's release. However, some end up being quite overpowered compared to the rest. Below is a list of five such Valorant Agents that need to be nerfed in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The Valorant Agents that should be nerfed in 2024

1) Cypher

Cypher comes under the Sentinel category and has existed in the game since its beta stage. His abilities let him hold down a site by himself and gather information about the enemies' whereabouts passively. He is also the only Sentinel in the game who is not required to be near his utility to keep them active.

Recently, Cypher received a massive buff to his Trapwires, wherein they would need to be broken completely for them to be inactive. Due to this, any site that Cypher decides to hold down has become an impenetrable fortress. It has become difficult to enter as a Duelist into a Cypher site. While the change to the Trapwire has increased his pick rate, the developers should nerf it to make it feel more balanced and fair.

2) Killjoy

Killjoy is also a Sentinel and was the 12th Agent to be released in the title. Her abilities let her anchor the site by herself while also inducing heavy amounts of damage to the enemy. She is the only Agent in the game who has the ability to shoot bullets.

Among all the Sentinels in the game, Killjoy has always seen a consistently high pick rate. Entering her site is extremely difficult as one mistake could lead to the entire team dying to just Nanoswarms. Her ultimate ability, Lockdown, is also very beneficial for both retaking and entering a site. Killjoy had a pick rate of 63% in Valorant Champions 2023 and was the most picked Agent at the event.

3) Skye

Skye is an Initiator who was the 13th Agent ever to be released in Valorant. Her abilities allow her to initiate entry into the site and blind enemies with her flash. These can be used to get early kills or information about enemies' locations. She is the only Agent in the game besides the Sentinel, Sage, that can heal other teammates.

When it comes to the Initiators, Skye is easily the strongest in the game. Her most overpowered aspect is her signature ability, Guiding Light. These don't just blind enemies for a long time but also give out their location. On top of that, they regenerate over time, giving the player more flashes as the round progresses. Skye had a pick rate of 56% in Valorant Champions 2023, making her the second-most-picked Agent at the event.

4) Raze

Raze is one of the seven Duelists in the title and has existed in the game since the beta stage. Her abilities make her among the most explosive Duelists in the game due to her many damage-inducing abilities.

With Raze's Black Packs, she is currently one of the fastest Duelists in the game. Every one of her abilities can do huge amounts of damage to the enemy. While Valorant developers have tried to implement nerfs to make her feel balanced several times, she can still end up overpowering the opponent team with just her utility. Raze had a pick rate of 55% in Valorant Champions 2023.

5) Viper

Viper is a Controller Agent and has also been a part of the game since the start of the beta stage. With her abilities, she can block lines of sight while also anchoring areas of the map with her damage-inducing abilities. She is one of the four Agents that have their own smoke wall in Valorant.

The biggest advantage that Viper offers as a Controller is that she can also be a pseudo-Sentinel. Her Snakebite and Poison Orb, if used correctly, can be almost as good as Killjoy's utility to stall entries when defending a site. Viper also had a 55% pick rate in Valorant Champions 2023.