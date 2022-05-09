All Fade Haunt lineups for Split in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

Fade is the latest addition to the Initiator Agent lineup in Valorant who arrived with Episode 4 Act 3 of the game. To help the team out, the Agent brings an arsenal of intel-based abilities that allow her to push opponents to the edge.
After a number of nerfs to selected Agents, the new Initiator has been dominating the field at the moment and currently holds a new recon meta. However, the Agent does require a bit of lineup knowledge.
To help players get acquainted with Fade, this article will give a thorough guide on how to play the Agent, specifically in Split.
Valorant Fade lineup guide for playing on Split
Attack: Split A Site
While Duelists remain dominant when it comes to attacking, Initiators can boost their chances when hunting opponents with good intel. On Split’s A site, Fade has a great lineup for her Haunt ability that can reveal enemy positions quite easily.
To do this, players need to stand at the box at A's spawn point end. While standing there, players need to aim at the cross-section between the building in front and the billboard.
After successfully aiming at that point, players need to throw their Haunt orb, which will land on top of the coffee shop and reveal all players who are hidden at the site.
Defend: Split A Site retake
One of the most difficult challenges that defenders can face in Valorant is a site retake, however, Fade can make this task slightly easier. To know what is going on at Split’s A site, Fade can use her Haunt ability from A Haven to reveal enemy positions.
To do this, players need to position themselves at the end of Split’s big window carpet and aim at the first pillar’s edge. Once that is done, Fade can throw her Haunt ability and that will land on the half wall present in A Site.
This lineup will also reveal the position of most players hiding in blind spots and help plan out a good retake.
Attack: Split B Site attack
Attacking B Site of Split is one of the most difficult tasks any Valorant player can come by in the game. However, Fade does make the task slightly easier with her unique Haunt lineup.
For this lineup, players need to stand in the middle of the first box and the rest of the garbage dump that is present on the left of the B Attacker spawn point. After that, players need to aim in the middle of the pipe right under the shed and perform a jump throw.
This will land on the roof right beside B Haven and reveal the position of any players who are present deep inside the site. This will help the attackers plan their approach through B Main and mid flanks to get a flawless entry.
Defend: Split B Site retake
If the attackers manage to take over the B Site on Split, a retake can be a daunting task for the defenders in Valorant. However, if Fade is still alive during that dire situation, not all hope is lost.
To perform this lineup, Fade needs to stand at the beginning of B Haven Door present on the right-hand side and aim approximately at the second window of the right-hand side's white building. As soon this lineup is made, players have to simply throw it without jumping and the Haunt ability will land right on top of B Main entry's roof.
This lineup will reveal any player who is standing on the other side of B Haven and will make the task easier for Agents who wish to retake the site.