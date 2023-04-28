All free rewards in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 is here, and with it comes a brand new Battlepass containing a fresh set of weapon skins, player cards, in-game sprays, titles, and gun buddies. Three new skin collections are part of the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass: Moondash, Monstrocity, and Bound. Almost all possible weapons are covered between these three skin lines, with the highlights being the Bound Phantom, Moondash Guardian, and Monstrocity Vandal.

As you might know, the Valorant Battlepass contains both free and paid rewards. The premium subscription for the pass costs 1,000 VP (Valorant Points), which approximately amounts to $10. The most coveted Battlepass rewards lie in the premium edition. But if you don't want to spend money on it and wonder what you will get in the free section, this article has you covered.

There are 18 free rewards in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass

There are 10 regular chapters in Valorant's Battlepasses, each containing 5 tiers. Moreover, there is a free Epilogue section for those who grind their way through the entire Pass before the end date. Each of the five tiers in the Battlepass chapters contains rewards for those who purchase the Premium pass. However, for those who don't, at least one free gift will always be earned upon completing an entire chapter. These free presents can range from gun buddies to player cards, Radianite Points, and even weapon skins.

Find below a list of all the free rewards that you will find in the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass:

Chapter 1: Skyborne Greeting player card + "Gizem" title

Skyborne Greeting player card + "Gizem" title Chapter 2: "Episode 6 Act 3" gun buddy

"Episode 6 Act 3" gun buddy Chapter 3: 10 Radianite Points + "UWU" title

10 Radianite Points + "UWU" title Chapter 4: "Nice!" spray

"Nice!" spray Chapter 5: "Edge of Everything" player card + 10 Radianite Points

"Edge of Everything" player card + 10 Radianite Points Chapter 6: "Monster Cookie" gun buddy

"Monster Cookie" gun buddy Chapter 7: 10 Radianite Points + "Beard Papi" title

10 Radianite Points + "Beard Papi" title Chapter 8: "I'm Melting" spray

"I'm Melting" spray Chapter 9: "Mother of Pearl" gun buddy

"Mother of Pearl" gun buddy Chapter 10: Monstrocity Sheriff + "Death Trap" player card

Monstrocity Sheriff + "Death Trap" player card Epilogue: Golden "Drop the Hammer" gun buddy + 30 Radianite Points + Golden "Claw Master" player card

While these rewards might seem less impressive than those in the Premium tier, they include as many as four player cards and gun buddies across the table, as well as three player titles and two in-game sprays.

As an additional highlight, you will also get a Sheriff skin, which even has variants you can unlock with the 60 Radianite Points you get from the free track of the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass.

Other than the Battlepass, there are quite a few other things to look forward to in the current iteration of the Battlepass. These include the return of Bind to Valorant's competitive map pool, as well as the start of the Global Open Beta of the Premier game mode in Riot's character-based tactical shooter.

Poll : 0 votes