BBL Esports vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

BBL Esports vs FUT Esports is the final match of the Group Stage in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. Both the Turkish teams are in decent positions and could make it to the Playoffs.

Currently, BBL Esports is at three wins and two losses putting them second in their group. Similarly, FUT Esports is also in second place in their group by securing three wins and a loss. Winning this Bo3 (Best-of-three) will be a huge help towards securing the Playoffs spot.

BBL Esports vs FUT Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Prediction

BBL Esports has surprised everyone in Stage 1. This team was unable to secure a single win at Kickoff but has improved significantly since then. The team has taken down some of the strongest squads in the region like Team Heretics and NAVI.

Meanwhile, FUT Esports has looked extraordinary in Stage 1. They have bested Fnatic, Karmine Corp, and Team Liquid quite comfortably in this event. This new roster may have missed out on VCT Masters Madrid but are now looking like the team that can finally break through and get themselves a global trophy.

This match between BBL Esports vs FUT Esports favors the latter as they have looked slightly better than the opposition during Stage 1. However, BBL Esports is not very far behind and could turn the table causing an upset.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during VCT EMEA League 2023 where FUT Esports won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

BBL Esports' most recent match was against GIANTX in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against Fnatic at the same event where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

BBL Esports

Kaan "reazy" Ürpek

Ürpek Doğukan "QutionerX" Dural

Dural Efe "Elite" Teber

Teber Eren "Brave" Kasırga

Kasırga Melih "pAura" Karaduran (IGL)

Karaduran (IGL) Mehmet "Epic" Yildiz (Head Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Eray " yetujey " Budak

" Budak Dogukan " qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan " Tan

" Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Head Coach)

When and where to watch BBL Esports vs FUT Esports

Interested readers can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 3, 2024, at 10 am PDT/ 7 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST/ 2 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

BBL Esports vs FUT Esports on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here BBL Esports vs FUT Esports on YouTube: Watch here

