BBL Esports vs NAVI - VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The BBL Esports vs NAVI match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 on April 25, 2024, is the second match of Week 2 Day 2. Both teams are relatively high up in their respective groups and will be playing to solidify their playoff qualification. The winner of today's game will be one step closer to making it to Masters Shanghai and potentially even collect VCT Championship Points by winning the tournament.

This article covers everything you need to know going into the BBL Esports vs NAVI match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about the BBL Esports vs NAVI match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1

Prediction

Both BBL and NAVI have looked strong in the tournament so far. That said, BBL has had more decisive victories. As the competition progresses and they gain more footing, they are only expected to get stronger.

NAVI, however, is no rookie team, consisting of players with ample international experience. All things considered, today's BBL Esports vs NAVI game, can go either way. However, with the dominance that the former has shown recently, they might have a slight edge.

Head-to-head

Over the years, NAVI and BBL Esports have faced each other thrice. The first time, in 2022, the Turkish squad came out on top. However, since the start of the franchise system, it has been NAVI that has come out on top every time.

Recent results

BBL has an L-L-L-W-W streak against NAVI, KOI, Gentle Mates, KOI, and Team Heretics respectively, coming into today's EMEA Stage 1 game.

NAVI, on the other hand, has gone undefeated in the tournament, with their present streak being W-L-W-W-W against Team Liquid, Team Heretics, Team Vitality, Team Liqud, and Karmine Corp.

Potential lineups

BBL Esports

Kaan "reazy" Ürpek

Ürpek Doğukan "QutionerX" Dural

Dural Efe "Elite" Teber

Teber Eren "Brave" Kasirga

Kasirga Melih "pAura" Karaduran

Karaduran Mehmet "Epic" Yildiz (Coach)

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Ardis " ardiis " Svaranieks

" Svaranieks Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Head Coach)

Where to watch BBL Esports vs NAVI

The BBL Esports vs NAVI match will occur on April 25, 2024. Here are the region-based start times for the VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 match:

US (West): 10 am PT (April 25, 2024)

10 am PT (April 25, 2024) US (East): 12 pm ET (April 25, 2024)

12 pm ET (April 25, 2024) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 7 pm CET (April 25, 2024)

7 pm CET (April 25, 2024) India: 10:30 pm IST (April 25, 2024)

10:30 pm IST (April 25, 2024) Japan and Korea: 2 am KST (April 26, 2024)

You can visit the following websites to watch the match:

When this game starts might vary slightly based on how long the match between Fnatic and FUT Esports lasts.

