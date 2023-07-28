Best Valorant Sentinel for each map in Episode 7

In Valorant Episode 7, strategic mastery is the key to conquering the game's ever-evolving battlefields. As new maps, Pearl and Lotus, join the fray alongside Bind, Haven, Split, Ascent, and Fracture, players must adapt and strategize to secure victory. Central to this success is the choice of Sentinel Agents, whose supportive prowess and map control capabilities play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of each match.

In this guide, we delve into the dynamic interplay between Sentinels and the diverse maps of Episode 7, analyzing the strengths and strategic benefits of each Agent on these unique maps.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Who is the best Sentinel for each map in Valorant Episode 7?

1) Bind

Bind is known for its tight corridors and teleportation points, making map control and quick rotations vital.

Best Sentinel: Cypher

Cypher's surveillance abilities make him an excellent Sentinel choice on Bind. His Trapwires can be strategically placed to gather valuable intel on enemy movements, while his Cyber Cage can block crucial chokepoints, delaying enemy pushes and providing additional time for rotation.

2) Haven

Haven is a large map with its three bombsites, providing innumerable strategies for both defenders and attackers.

Best Sentinel: Killjoy

Killjoy's turret and nanoswarm devices can cover multiple bombsites simultaneously on Haven, making her a top choice for this map. Her Alarmbot provides early warning of enemy presence, and her Lockdown ultimate can be a game-changer in retaking or holding bomb sites.

3) Split

Split is characterized by narrow pathways and its verticality, demanding strategic positioning and precise aim.

Best Sentinel: Sage

Sage's healing abilities and wall placement are invaluable on Split. Her slow orbs can control chokepoints and deter enemy pushes, while her Resurrection ultimate can turn the tide of the round by bringing back a fallen teammate.

4) Ascent

Ascent boasts a mix of open spaces and tight corridors, making it essential to control mid and adapt quickly.

Best Sentinel: Killjoy

Once again, Killjoy shines on Ascent due to her ability to lock down mid with her turret and nanoswarm. Her gadgets can provide valuable information and stall enemy advances, making it easier for her team to secure map control.

5) Pearl

Pearl is a mysterious and compact map with tight angles and challenging sightlines, offering intense duels in Valorant.

Best Sentinel: Cypher

On a smaller map like Pearl, Cypher's Trapwires and Spycam are particularly effective. His utility can cover essential angles and alert his team to enemy movements, giving them an advantage in close-quarters engagements.

6) Lotus

Lotus is a spacious map with long engagement distances and three bomb sites, requiring precision and map control.

Best Sentinel: Sage

Sage's healing and resurrection abilities are vital for providing support to her team on the expansive Lotus map. Her abilities can sustain her teammates during extended engagements and give them a second chance to make an impact on the round.

7) Fracture

Fracture is a Valorant map with a pretty unique layout consisting of various sections that offer diverse angles and opportunities for both attackers and defenders.

Best Sentinel: Killjoy

Killjoy's gadgets can cover multiple areas simultaneously on Fracture, making her an excellent pick. Her Alarmbot and turret can control various angles, and her Lockdown ultimate can help control crucial sections of the map during retakes or defenses in Valorant.

Choosing the right Sentinel Agent for each map is crucial in Valorant Episode 7. Cypher excels on Bind and Pearl with his surveillance abilities, Killjoy shines on Haven, Ascent, and Fracture with her versatile gadgets, and Sage's healing and resurrection powers make her a solid choice on Split and Lotus.

As always, consider your team's composition and your playstyle when making your selection. A well-chosen Sentinel can make a significant difference in ensuring map control and providing crucial support to your team during intense battles. So, go forth and master these Agents to secure victory on each map in Valorant.