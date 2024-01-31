In Valorant, Bind is a fast-paced map featuring teleports that allow you to move quickly from one location to another. On this map, you must be able to rotate quickly to catch their opponents off-guard. This is where Yoru comes in, as he is the ideal duelist to choose in Valorant when playing on Bind. Yoru shines in his ability to disrupt opponents and sow the seeds of confusion on the battlefield.

This article helps you master Yoru's teleport lineups on Bind so you can easily win a round on this map.

Here are the best Yoru Teleport lineups on Bind in Valorant

Yoru, one of the lesser-utilized Agents in Valorant, boasts a unique set of abilities that can prove instrumental in turning the tide of a critical round. His abilities include "Blindside," a flash ability; "Gatecrash," enabling teleportation; "Fakeout," a decoy creation tool; and his ultimate ability, "Dimensional Drift," which grants him the ability to become invisible and invincible while exploring the map.

1) Attacking B site lineup (B long to DefenderSide Spawn)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on B long (Image via Riot Games)

You need to position yourself near the entrance of the B-long corner and aim at the designated point, as shown in the image above. You should then activate the Gatecrash ability and let it travel to the DefenderSide Spawn before teleporting. This tactic is particularly effective in catching the enemy team off guard while rotating toward the B site.

2) Defending B Hall lineup (B Hall to A site)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on B Hall (Image via Riot Games)

To use this lineup, you need to stand near the B hall and point the crosshair at the designated point shown in the image above. After that, you should use the Gatecrash ability and let it go all the way to the A site and then teleport. This lineup is extremely useful for quickly rotating from B to A before the enemy team can react.

3) Defending B Hall lineup (B Hall to A Bath)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on B Hall (Image via Riot Games)

You must position yourself close to the entrance of B hall and aim at the point shown in the image above. Utilize the Gatecrash ability and allow it to travel to A bath before teleporting. This particular lineup is useful for eliminating enemies as they attempt to enter the A site.

4) Defending B main lineup ( B main to Attacker spawn)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on B teleport (Image via Riot Games)

To carry out this particular lineup, you need to position yourself close to the teleport at the B site. You should aim at the designated point shown in the image above, then activate the Gatecrash ability and let it travel all the way to the Attacker spawn once it reaches teleport. This strategic lineup can be particularly useful to flank and rotate while defending.

5) Attacking A bath lineup (A bath to DefenderSide spawn)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on A Bath (Image via Riot Games)

To execute this lineup, you should position yourself just before the teleport and aim at the dark brick depicted in the image above. You should then activate the Gatecrash ability and allow it to travel all the way to the DefenderSide spawn before teleporting. This lineup can help catch the enemy off guard as they enter the A site.

6) Attacking A main lineup ( A main to A lamps area)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on A site (Image via Riot Games)

For this lineup, you should position yourself at the entrance of A main and aim towards the point indicated in the image above. Then, you should activate the Gatecrash ability and release it when it approaches the A lamps area.

Finally, you should use the Blindside ability to create a flash, which will disorient any nearby enemies and teleport to the location. This will make it easier for you to eliminate any opponents in the area who were affected by the flash.

7) Defending A main lineup (A main to B link)

Yoru's Gatecrash ability on A Main (Image via Riot Games)

In this lineup, you need to stand beside the boxes facing A cubby. You should aim at the point shown in the image above and use the Gatecrash ability. Once it reaches the B Link, you should teleport. This approach is highly effective for bypassing Chypher traps or Kj Alarm bots in the B Link area.

