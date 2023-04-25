Cloud9 vs FURIA - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is an official ongoing event where franchised teams from NA, Brazil, and LATAM compete against each other. These teams are currently in the Regular Season, where they will face each other in a round-robin format. They will then advance to the Playoffs to fight for a slot at the Masters Tokyo. Week 4 Day 5 has two matchups, one of which will be between NA's Cloud9 and Brazil's FURIA.

Week 4 Day 4 saw two matches. The first was between Leviatán and 100 Thieves, which was an extremely close series. 100 Thieves' bang clutched an insane 1v3 for his team to win the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1.

The second was between Evil Geniuses and LOUD. The former had an incredible start, outclassing the latter on the first map. LOUD bounced back and handed Evil Geniuses a 13-0 loss to clinch the BO3 series by 2-1.

Cloud9 vs FURIA - Who will win matchup in VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Cloud9 has had a rollercoaster journey in 2023. The team saw major changes to the roster after VCT LOCK//IN, parting ways with players, yay and vanity. Since then, the new roster has bounced back and is now considered the best team from NA. They have won three out of their four matches so far.

FURIA is one of the biggest surprises in the Americas League. The Brazilian squad has destroyed almost every team they have faced. Out of their four matches, FURA have won three.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is difficult as both teams have put up great performances. Statistically, the match favors Cloud9, even if only slightly.

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams have faced the other before.

Recent results

Cloud9's most recent match in the VCT Americas League was against NRG Esports, where they won the BO3 series 2-1.

FURIA faced off against Evil Geniuses in their last match in the VCT Americas League. They won the BO3 series 2-1.

Potential Lineups

Cloud9

Dylan " runi " Cade (IGL)

" Cade (IGL) Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

FURIA

Gabriel " qck" Lima

Lima Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Matheus " mazin" Araújo

Araújo Douglas " dgzin" Silva

Silva Leonardo " mwzera" Serrati

Serrati Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the event on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas League. Another option is to tune into watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will occur on Tuesday, April 25, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

