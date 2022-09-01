DRX at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul - Analysis, upcoming matchups, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT Champions 2022) has already started and will continue until September 18. The Champions event will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, and will be accompanied by a massive live crowd.

The world`s best 16 Valorant teams will be going against each other in VCT Champions 2022 for the title of Valorant Champions Istanbul. All the teams are working hard and preparing themselves to win against all odds but there can only be one Valorant Champions Istanbul winner.

One of the qualifying teams is DRX. They are one of the powerhouse teams in the tournament and have secured their spot among the top 16 teams in the world. DRX was the winner in VCT 2022: Korea Stage 2 Challengers after defeating Maru Gaming 3-0 in a best-of-five format.

An analysis of DRX's roster at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

A part of Group D, DRX has some of the best and most capable players on its roster. With synchronous team strategies and positioning, they have shown limitless potential. The players are individually more than capable of holding their own ground, making the team a terrifying force.

DRX have consistent gameplay and an unwavering strength in their team play. Their ability to understand the enemy team's strategy makes them one of the most formidable teams in VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul.

DRX's roster

Kim “Stax” Gu-taek

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min

Kim “Zest” Gi-seok (IGL)

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan

Pyeon “Termi” Seon-ho (Coach)

Team analysis

DRX is one of the most consistent teams in the VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul event. The team was formed by acquiring the former roster of Vision Strikers. They have been securing commendable positions throughout the event.

Kim “Stax” Gu-Taek

Kim “Stax” Gu-Taek stats (Image via thespike.gg)

Stax has been a phenomenal player for DRX. He has taken on the role of Initiator for his team and does justice to the role. Hard work beats talent and Stax`s persistence shows this best. Practicing for hours at a stretch, he has surpassed his limits and has emerged as the stunning player fans know today.

He has a heavy Average Combat Score (ACS) of 210 and a First Blood Success Rate (FBSR) of 55%.

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min stats (Image via thespike.gg)

Rb is one of the best Duelist players in the event. His prowess emits an aura of dominance on the map and is capable of demoralizing enemy teams. He is a crucial member of DRX who knows no fear and will take down enemies in his line of sight.

His confidence in himself and his understanding of his Agents makes Rb a deadly player. He has a whopping ACS of 237 and an FBSR of 56%.

Kim “Zest” Gi-Seok

Kim “Zest” Gi-Seok stats (Image via thespike.gg)

Zest is the current in-game leader (IGL) for DRX. He is a very talented individual and frequents both Initiator and Controller roles for his team. His ability to outsmart and read opponents has made him and his team the one who will punish the enemy teams for even a single mishap.

Zest has a skyhigh ACS of 202 and an FBSR of 52%.

Yu “BuZz” Byung-Chul

Yu “BuZz” Byung-Chul stats (Image via thespike.gg)

BuZz has taken up the role of playing the Sentinel for his team. He is known for his crisp aim and ability to hold down a site pretty much on his own. Entering an area where he is set up has never had a good ending for the enemy teams. He has proved his position in the event and has garnered fans from all over the world.

BuZz has a god-tier ACS of 245 and an FBSR of 57%.

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-Kwan

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-Kwan stats (Image via thespike.gg)

MaKo, like his teammates, is a player who has grown exponentially. He has taken on the role of Controller for DRX. His growth in the game and even in popularity has skyrocketed ever since they debuted in VCT 2022. His in-game personality complements that of his team wonderfully and makes DRX a collected team.

MaKo has a humongous ACS of 238 and an FBSR of 60%.

A look at DRX's recent performances

DRX has been mostly consistent in the VCT 2022 event, and have had a noteworthy performance so far.

VCT 2022: Korea Stage 1 Challengers - They secured 1st position by winning 3-0 against On Sla2ers in a best-of-five format.

They secured 1st position by winning 3-0 against On Sla2ers in a best-of-five format. VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters - Reykjavík - They suffered defeat 1-2 against ZETA Division and secured 5th - 6th position.

They suffered defeat 1-2 against ZETA Division and secured 5th - 6th position. VCT 2022: Korea Stage 2 Challengers - They secured 1st position by winning 3-0 against Maru Gaming.

They secured 1st position by winning 3-0 against Maru Gaming. VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen - They were defeated against FunPlus Phoenix with a 0-2 scoreline and secured 5th - 6th position.

Upcoming matches

DRX has been slotted into Group D in Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul: Group Stage; they are accompanied by FURIA, Fnatic, and 100 Thieves.

Their first match will be up against FURIA, which is scheduled to take place on September 2 at 5:00 am PDT/ 2:00 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan