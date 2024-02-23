DRX vs Gen.G - VCT Pacific Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

DRX vs Gen.G is the second Semifinal match in VCT Pacific Kickoff. All the teams endured intense competition in the Group Stage, wading through double elimination and then the Play-Ins stage with a round-robin. To close the event, the four remaining teams will go through the Playoffs stage with single elimination to determine the two candidates for Masters Madrid.

Day 6 saw a total of three matches of the Play-Ins stage. Under the round-robin system, Gen.G, Team Secret, and ZETA DIVISION played against each other. Ultimately, with two wins and zero losses, it was Gen.G who emerged victorious and progressed to the Playoffs.

DRX vs Gen.G - Which team will qualify for Masters Madrid through VCT Pacific Kickoff?

Predictions

DRX has been one of the most consistent teams in the Pacific region. Despite delivering decent performances last year, the team decided to make major changes in the roster. They pushed their sixth player, Foxy9, and academy graduate, Flashback, to the main lineup. So far, the team has shown promising results and blazed through their competition to reach the Playoffs.

Gen.G also made a huge amount of changes to their roster. By bringing in t3xture, Munchkin, lakia, and Karon, the team has built a formidable lineup. This new iteration of Gen.G has suffered just a single loss in the Kickoff event so far and can be a dark horse in the upcoming matches.

The VCT matchup between DRX and Gen.G favors the former due to the team's core having a lot more experience and consistency. However, Gen.G also boasts insanely talented players who can give DRX a run for their money.

Head-to-head

DRX and Gen.G have faced each other a couple of times before. Their most recent match was during the VCT Pacific League last year, where DRX won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

DRX's most recent game was against Talon Esports in the Pacific Kickoff, where they clinched a 2-0 win.

Gen.G's most recent match was against ZETA DIVISION at the same event, where they also enjoyed a 2-0 victory.

Potential Lineups

DRX

Kim " stax " Gu-taek (IGL)

" Gu-taek (IGL) Yu " BuZz " Byung-chul

" Byung-chul Kim " MaKo " Myeong-kwan

" Myeong-kwan Jung " Foxy9 " Jae-sung

" Jae-sung Cho " Flashback " Min-hyuk

" Min-hyuk Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Head Coach)

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

When and where to watch DRX vs Gen.G

Fans can watch the game on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on February 24 at 2 am PDT / 11 am CET / 3:30 pm IST / 6 pm SGT / 7 pm KST.

DRX vs Gen.G on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here DRX vs Gen.G on YouTube: Watch here

