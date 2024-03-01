EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix - VCT China Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix is the Grand Finals matchup of VCT China Kickoff. The new franchised league started off with eleven teams playing to the best of their abilities to try and qualify for Masters Madrid. Each region will only get two spots for the first Masters event, meaning eight teams will be making their way to Madrid.

Day 7 of the event had two crucial matches. The first one saw FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) dominate Ascension winners, Dragon Ranger Gaming, winning the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-0. The second match had the same result as China's best team, EDward Gaming (EDG) was able to re-establish its status against the up-and-coming team, Trace Esports. Both EDG and FPX have now qualified for VCT Masters Madrid.

EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix - Which team will win VCT China Kickoff?

Predictions

EDward Gaming is easily the best team from China. Due to their amazing performance last year, the core and staff have decided to stick together for the 2024 season. While the team had a rough time in the recent OFF//SEASON events, they did not falter and have put up an outstanding performance in this Kickoff so far.

FunPlus Phoenix is one of the few teams representing China in the international stage. The team has struggled to stay at the region's top for quite some time. However, the new additions, Autumn and Life, have helped the team put out an excellent performance at this Kickoff event.

The matchup of EDward Gaming vs. FunPlus Phoenix mostly favors the former due to the team's core putting up great performances consistently, both regionally and internationally. However, the new FPX squad looks impressive and could potentially pull off an upset.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before, the most recent being during China Evolution Series Act 3: Heritability, where EDG won the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series by 3-1.

Recent results

EDward Gaming's most recent match was against Trace Esports at VCT China Kickoff where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

FunPlus Phoenix's most recent match was at the same event against Dragon Ranger Gaming, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0 as well.

Potential Lineups

EDward Gaming:

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

FunPlus Phoenix

Zhang " AAAAY " Yang

" Yang Zhang " berLIN " Bolin (IGL)

" Bolin (IGL) Kale " Autumn " Dunne

" Dunne Qu " Life " Donghao

" Donghao Liang " Lysoar " Youhao

" Youhao Deng "NaThanD" Senqiao (Head Coach)

When and where to watch EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix

You can watch the match on VCT China's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on March 2 at 1 am PDT / 10 am CET / 2:30 pm IST / 5 pm SGT / 6 pm KST / 5 pm CST.

Here are the links:

EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix on YouTube: Watch here

