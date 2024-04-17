Fnatic vs Gentle Mates - VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Fnatic vs Gentle Mates match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 on April 17, 2024, will kick off Week 3 of the tournament. Fnatic has four more games left in the regular reason, while Gentle Mates has only three. As a result, the tensions are rising, and with one win and one loss to their names, both teams would be striving to win every single match.

The winner of today's series will be one step closer to making it to playoffs, and hopefully to Masters Shanghai. The winner of VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 will also collect three VCT Championship Points that count towards Champions 2024 qualification. With the basics covered, let us look at the prediction and live stream details of today's Fnatic vs Gentle Mates game.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Who will win the Fnatic vs Gentle Mates match at VCT 2024 EMEA?

Prediction

Both Fnatic and Gentle Mates are sitting in the middle of their respective groups at the moment. The winner of the Fnatic vs Gentle Mates will get a substantial boost and will have a greater chance of making it to playoffs.

The LOCK//IN and Masters 2023 Tokyo winners looked a little shaky in Week 1 of VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1, but came out with blazing guns last week. The coordination that was missing initially, seemed to be back and if they can keep that up, they will prove to be a tough challenge for the young Gentle Mates lineup.

While Gentle Mates consists of highly talented players, they lack the kind of experience that each of Fnatic's players brings to the table. It is for this reason that today's matchup appears to be more favorable for Fnatic.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced off against each other on stage. Today's Fnatic vs Gentle Mates game will be the first time the squads play and official VCT match.

Recent results

In the last match five matches Fnatic played, they have a W-W-L-L-W streak, against Cloud9 (Red Bull Home Ground in 2023), Team Vitality, Karmine Corp, Team Heretics, and GIANTX, respectively.

Going into today's Fnatc vs Gentle Mates match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1, the latter has a W-L-L-W-L streak. The first victory here was against Apeks at EMEA Ascension last year. The squad lost both games they played at Kickoff against Team Vitality. They won their first match in Stage 1against BBL Esports and lost last week to Karmine Corp.

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

Gentle Mates

Beyazıt " beyAz " Körpe

" Körpe Logan " logaN " Corti

" Corti Nathan " nataNk " Bocqueho

" Bocqueho Jonathan " TakaS " Paupard

" Paupard Wailers " Wailers " Locart

" Locart Kévin "Ex6TenZ" Droolans (Head Coach)

Where to watch Fnatic vs Gentle Mates

This match will take place on April 17, 2024. The region-specific start times of the Fnatic vs Gentle Mates match at VCT 2024 EMEA are as follows:

US (West): 8 am PT

8 am PT US (East): 10 am ET

10 am ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 5 pm CET

5 pm CET India: 8:30 pm IST

8:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 12 am KST (next day)

You can watch the match by tuning into the following websites:

Alternatively, you can tune into one of the many watch parties that will be hosted by streamers and content creators. These tend to provide additional commentary and fun banter.

