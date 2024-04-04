Fnatic vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Fnatic vs Team Heretics matchups has a one of the biggest spotlight on it in the first week of the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 tournament. Both teams are regarded as top-tier EMEA rosters, with the latter representing the region at VCT Masters Madrid alongside Karmine Corp.

Fnatic will hope to bounce back from a tough performance at the Kickoff tournament while Team Heretics will look to improve even more and become the best roster in the region.

Read on to know everything about this highly anticipated and important matchup.

Fnatic vs Team Heretics VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Who will win this match?

Prediction

Fnatic vs Team Heretics will be a battle that will give us a good indicator of the current form both teams are at right now. Fnatic has had a sloppy beginning to the year while Team Heretics has impressed the VCT circuit despite fielding a stand-in player in the form of paTiTek instead of designated starter Wo0t.

Fnatic looked very stagnant and complacent during its run at the EMEA Kickoff event earlier this year. The superteam that dominated the majority of 2023 crumbled against Karmine Corp and failed to make it to an international tournament for the second time since the organization joined Valorant.

Team Heretics has been constantly fighting various logistic issues ahead of Stage 1, such as Wo0t being unable to play due to visa issues and MiniBoo not having enough time to practice with the team due to conflicting exam schedules. Despite these issues, the team is expected to perform well unless something drastically goes wrong with the roster's fundamentals and overall team play.

Fnatic is the expected favorite in this matchup. While the recent track record does indicate that Team Heretics has been performing better, you can never count out this Fnatic roster's ability to bounce back from tough scenarios. The EMEA Kickoff event could be the wake-up call that a slumbering Fnatic needed to return to peak form.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Team Heretics have not played against each other in the VCT 2024 season so far.

Previous results

Fnatic's latest result was 0-2 loss against Karmine Corp in the EMEA Kickoff event. Team Heretic's most recent result was a 1-2 loss against Paper Rex at VCT Masters Madrid.

Expected rosters

Fnatic Team Heretics Jake "Boaster" Howlett Ričardas "Boo" Lekavičius (IGL)

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lekavičius Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish Leo "Leo" Jannesson Enes "RieNs" Ecirli Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach) Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 match featuring Fnatic vs Team Heretics are as follows:

PT : April 4, 11 am

: April 4, 11 am CET : April 4, 7 pm

: April 4, 7 pm IST: April 4, 11:30 pm

To watch Fnatic vs Team Heretics live, you can visit the following websites:

Fnatic vs Team Heretics on Twitch: Watch here

Fnatic vs Team Heretics on YouTube: Watch here

