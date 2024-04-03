KOI vs Team Liquid - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

KOI vs Team Liquid will be the second matchup of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1's kickoff day. These two are generally considered middle-of-the-pack teams that have good potential to cause chaos and upsets against top teams on a good day. KOI and Team Liquid will have a lot to prove at this event and expectations around them are not the highest at the moment.

Ahead of this important matchup for both rosters, let us take a look at the important players, statistics, and more that can determine the outcome of the series.

KOI vs Team Liquid VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Who will win this match?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

KOI vs Team Liquid will be a pivotal series in the race for playoffs. Both have much stronger teams in their groups and a victory here would be immensely helpful in pushing for a top 3 spot.

For KOI, this season did not bring a lot of expectations from the fans despite the organization's incredibly popular fanbase thanks to social media icon and co-owner, Ibai Llanos. The team brought in rookies kamo and GRUBINHO along with the return of ShadoW to tier-one Valorant. The team exceeded expectations at the EMEA Kickoff event by finishing in a respectable 6th place considering the lineup.

Team Liquid was a roster many fans were skeptical of and prepared to be let down by. After having a "superteam" the previous year, the new iteration saw the return of former Fnatic duo Enzo and Mistic along with the addition of rookie Keiko. Team Liquid failed to make noise during the Kickoff event and a distinct lack of consistent fragging potential and smart map plays led to the roster's downfall.

Expand Tweet

Considering both lineups on paper and the head-to-head record, Team Liquid is favored but not by a large margin. KOI is still a legitimate threat and can easily win against Liquid if players such as kamo and GRUBINHO get activated early into the series. Team Liquid will have to rely on Keiko's critical entry frags along with Enzo and Mistic stepping up in the fragging department.

Head-to-head

KOI and Team Liquid have already played against each other twice in the VCT 2024 season. The latter won the first outing while the former managed to get its revenge in the rematch.

Expand Tweet

Previous results

KOI's latest result was a 0-2 loss against Karmine Corp. Team Liquid's most recent fixture was a 1-2 loss against KOI.

VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 rosters

Here are the expected rosters ahead of the KOI vs Team Liquid matchup:

KOI Team Liquid Tobias "ShadoW" Flodström Enzo "Enzo" Mestari (IGL) Bogdan "Sheydos" Naumov Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin Kamil " kamo " Frąckowiak Georgio "Keiko" Sanassy Grzegorz "GRUBINHO" Ryczko James "Mistic" Orfilla Patryk "starxo" Kopczyński Elias "Jamppi" Olkonnen André "BARBAAR" Möller Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 match featuring KOI vs Team Liquid are as follows:

PT : April 3, 11 am

: April 3, 11 am CET : April 3, 7 pm

: April 3, 7 pm IST: April 3, 11:30 pm

To watch KOI vs Team Liquid live, you can visit the following websites:

KOI vs Team Liquid on Twitch: Watch here

KOI vs Team Liquid on YouTube: Watch here

Check out more VCT articles:

VCT Pacific Stage 1 schedule || VCT Americas Stage 1 schedule || Top 5 players at VCT Masters Madrid || Most picked Agents at VCT Masters Madrid

Poll : Who will win this match? KOI Team Liquid 0 votes View Discussion