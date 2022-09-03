FunPlus Phoenix vs KRÜ Esports: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant is hosting the final major international VCT event of the year right now. VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul features sixteen of the best teams from around the globe fighting for the Valorant World Champions title.

Participating teams will have to battle through the various stages and playoffs during the tournament. The Grand Finals will decide who will take home the trophy as the best Valorant team in the world on September 18, 2022.

The second matchup on the fourth day of the tournament will be between the winners of the VCT Masters: Copenhagen, FunPlus Phoenix, and the multiple LAN attendees, KRÜ Esports. The opening Group C matchup will feature a best-of-three fashion game, from where the winning team will progress towards further groups in the tournament.

FunPlus Phoenix vs KRÜ Esports: Who will be progressing further at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage?

FunPlus Phoenix represents the European (EU) region of Valorant. They are among the top contenders stepping foot in Istanbul. Their reputation is well known due to their powerful performance during Copenhagen.

FunPlus Phoenix finished first during VCT: Copenhagen as they defeated Paper Rex with a 3:2 score in best-of-five fashion. They qualified for Istanbul with ease as they scored all the necessary points.

KRÜ Esports on the other hand, are the only participants in Istanbul who have attended more than five international VCT events. Despite their stage experience, they failed to secure a winning trophy after all this time.

However, they performed quite well during the South Asian: Last Chance Qualifiers, as they finished first, defeating Furia with a 3:0 score in a best-of-five matchup. Following the win, they secured their spot for VCT 2022 Istanbul.

Predictions

FunPlux Phoenix have proved themselves to be a top dog after their Copenhagen showcase. On the other hand, KRÜ Esports are always shaky during most international events. In the long run, both the teams have had their ups and downs.

KRÜ Esports definetly holds more LAN experience. Their performance during the LCQs allowed them to secure a slot in Istanbul. However, they could not even secure a top-four spot in Copenhagen, finishing ninth to 10th with only 200 points in the tournament.

FunPlus Phoenix, on the other hand, have maintained a steady posture throughout all the international VCT events they have attended. The European team was called ZyppanGokill until they changed it to FunPlus Phoenix. Even during the Champions Tour Europe Stage 1: Masters, they have proved their worth by finishing third.

It was not long before they participated in VCT Copenhagen and won the tournament by finishing first with 1000 points, qualifying for Istanbul.

It is still quite difficult to predict the winner for the matchup, but if judged by each team's statistics, it can be said that FunPlus Phoenix definitely has an edge for tonight's matchup.

Head-to-Head

FunPlus Phoenix and KRÜ Esport did not have any official encounters prior to this matchup.

Recent results

FunPlus Phoenix has not competed in any tournaments since the VCT Masters: Copenhagen. They secured the slot for Istanbul directly by winning the event.

On the other hand, KRÜ Esports participated in SA: LCQs to compete for one last chance in Istanbul. KRÜ managed to finish first in the tournament by defeating Furia.

Recent results between KRU Esports and FunPlus Phoenix (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential lineups

FunPlus Phoenix

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Ilyushin Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Eek Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Karasov Andery "Shao" Kiprsky

Kiprsky Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Svarenieks Emir "rhyme" Muminovic

KRÜ Esports

Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza

Espinoza Juan "NagZ" Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Ferrari Robert "Mazino" Rivas

Rivas Angelo "keznit" Mori

Where to watch

Valorant players from all over the world will be able to watch the matchup live on the official Valorant Champions Tour handles across YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also tune into the watch parties of their favorite streamers to watch more Valorant Champions 22: Istanbul matches.

Fans can watch the matchup between FunPlus Phoenix and KRÜ Esports live at September 3, 2022, at 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST.

