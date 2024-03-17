FunPlus Phoenix vs LOUD - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

FunPlus Phoenix vs LOUD will be the first matchup of Day 4 at VCT Masters Madrid 2024. This best-of-three series will also determine the first team to be eliminated from the tournament, making this a very important matchup for both rosters. FunPlus Phoenix will be looking to cause a major upset here, while LOUD will be hoping to bounce back and make a push for the Playoffs stage.

Read on to learn more about this extremely important matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid, including important analysis, players to watch out for, and more.

FunPlus Phoenix vs LOUD VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will win?

Prediction

FunPlus Phoenix vs LOUD will be the clash of extremely different playstyles which portrays an unpredictable showdown that can go either way. The Chinese roster has been rated as the weakest side by many analysts and fans coming into VCT Masters Madrid.

However, the second seed from China provided a spirited performance against one of the tournament favorites, Karmine Corp, in the roster's opening matchup at the event.

Players like Life, AAAAY, and Autumn stood out and delivered exceptionally great rounds thanks to their mechanical brilliance. However, the team is sorely lacking discipline and is quite underwhelming on the macro side.

The roster's tendency to throw winnable rounds cost them a lot. IGL BerLIN, in particular, had multiple blunders that proved fatal for FunPlus Phoenix's chances against Karmine Corp.

LOUD is one of the best teams from the Americas region. Time after time, the Brazilian roster has delivered despite undergoing changes numerous times. The latest change the organization made was the addition of qck to replace the outgoing aspas. The Duelist player is still getting accustomed to Saadhak's system, which is evident in the team's gameplay.

LOUD had a tough time against Gen.G on Ascent due to an unorthodox team composition. This has been one of the primary criticisms of this new LOUD lineup, as the roster's agent picks have been headscratchers, to say the least. The team still has individually brilliant players, with Controller tuyz having a much better performance this year compared to 2023.

Considering these factors, LOUD are the favorites to stay alive at VCT Masters Madrid. The Brazilian side has much more international experience and better teamwork compared to FunPlus Phoenix. The latter's language barrier due to Autumn is another important element that has reared its ugly head in certain scenarios.

FunPlus Phoenix's overaggression, however, has the potential to catch LOUD off-guard, which would make an upset. It is not a far-fetched conclusion if things go wrong for Saadhak and co.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time FunPlus Phoenix and LOUD face off against each other at a VCT tournament.

Previous results

FunPlus Phoenix's most recent result was a closely contested 0-2 loss against Karmine Corp. LOUD's latest match result was a 1-2 loss against Pacific Kickoff champions Gen.G.

VCT 2024 Masters Madrid rosters

Here are the expected rosters ahead of the FunPlus Phoenix vs LOUD matchup:

FunPlus Phoenix - China #2 LOUD - Americas #2 Zhang "AAAAY" Yang Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira Kale "Autumn" Dunne Gabriel "qck" Lima Chang "BerLIN" Po-Lin (IGL) Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro (IGL) Liang "Lysoar" Youhao Felipe "Less" Basso Qu "Life" Donghao Arthur "tuyz" Vieira Deng "NaThanD" Senqiao (Head Coach) Pedro "peu" Lopes (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the VCT Masters Madrid match featuring FunPlus Phoenix vs LOUD are as follows:

PT : March 17, 8 am

: March 17, 8 am CET : March 17, 4 pm

: March 17, 4 pm IST : March 17, 8:30 pm

: March 17, 8:30 pm KST: March 18, 12 am

To watch FunPlus Phoenix vs LOUD live, you can visit the following channels:

Popular watch parties conducted by streamers such as Tarik, Sliggy, and Kyedae, among many others, serve as alternative options for viewers to have a different VCT Masters Madrid viewing experience.

