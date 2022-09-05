Furia vs Fnatic: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Sixteen of the best Valorant teams are fighting for the Valorant World Champions title at VCT Champions 2022, Istanbul. The tournament is the final major international VCT event Riot games is hosting for the year.

Participating teams will fight through various stages and brackets. The winner of the tournament will be crowned the best Valorant team in the world. The Grand Finals for the VCT Champions 2022, Istanbul will be held on September 18, 2022.

The second matchup of Day 6 will have Furia take on Fnatic. Both teams will fight each other in a best-of-three fashion in the Group Stage: Elimination (D) bracket.

Furia vs Fnatic: Who will progress further in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul elimination bracket for Group D?

Furia is a professional Brazilian Valorant team. They entered the VCT: Champions 2021 by winning the VCT SA: LCQ 2021. They have once again managed to qualify for Istanbul via the SA: LCQs.

Furia also participated in the VCT BR S2: Challengers. However, they could not secure a good spot because of their lackluster performance. They failed to secure the top four positions in the tournament and only collected 45 Circuit Points.

Fnatic, on the other hand, has also had a rough start with Istanbul. During Copenhagen, the European team had their ups and downs against teams like Paper Rex and Leviatán.

Fnatic somehow still managed to secure the fourth position in the Masters with 400 Circuit Points, qualifying for the grand event in Turkey.

Fnatic and Furia will fight it out in tonight's matchup. Fans are anticipating a great duel, but a few viewers seem to be certain about the winners.

Predictions

It is quite difficult to predict the winner of this matchup as both teams have been quite shaky. DRX defeated Furia in their first matchup in Istanbul with a clean 2:0 score. On the other hand, Fnatic also lost their game against 100 Thieves. The European team could only take one map before losing with a 1:2 score.

Fnatic's performance during Copenhagen was good enough for them to reserve their slot in Istanbul. They managed to push through the tournament against teams like Leviatán and FunPlus Phoenix. Despite their performance against Paper Rex, they managed to secure a position in the top four.

Furia failed to make it to Copenhagen after the VCT BR S2: Challengers. The team's only opportunity was the South American: Last Chance Qualifiers, where they finished second. This allowed them to secure their slot for Istanbul.

Statistically, Fnatic has a more experienced roster. Fnatic has also won more games and has more international stage experience. Because of these reasons, they are likely to win the game against Furia.

Head-to-head

According to vlr.gg, Furia and Fnatic had never encountered each other before this matchup. This makes the game even more interesting from a viewer's perspective.

Recent results

Fnatic lost their first matchup in VCT Istanbul against 100 Thieves in a 1:2 fashion. That being said, they still had a great run in Copenhagen and placed fourth.

Furia had a rough start in Istanbul as well. They lost to DRX in a 0:2 fashion. Furia was not a participating team in Copenhagen. They secured their slot for Istanbul through the SA: LCQs.

Recent match results for Furia and Fnatic (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential lineups

Furia

Douglas "dgzin" Silva

Gabriel "qck" Lima

Matheus "mazin" Araújo

Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt

Agustin "Nozwerr" Ibarra

Rinaldo "ableJ" Moda

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Enzo "Enzo" Mestari

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

James "Mistic" Orfila

Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder

Where to watch

Viewers can watch the matchup between Furia and Fnatic on the Valorant Champions Tour's official handles on YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also tune in to their favorite streamer's watch party.

Fans can watch the matchup live on September 5, 2022, at 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will make their way out from the Group Stage eliminations? Furia Fnatic 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish