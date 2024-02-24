G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses is Group C's qualifier match for the Playoffs stage at VCT Americas Kickoff. All the teams at the event have been giving it their all to qualify from the Group stage to make it to Masters Madrid. Each region has been given only spots for this next international event.

Day 5 had two highly intense VCT series. The first one was between NRG Esports and Cloud9. NRG lived up to their reputation as the Americas' best by swiftly taking down Cloud9 by 2-0 in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series. The second match between Leviatán and LOUD went all the way to the third map. However, LOUD pulled off an extraordinary win on their best map, Ascent, to win 2-1.

G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses - Which team would qualify for the Playoffs in VCT Americas Kickoff?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

G2 Esports' roster had a phenomenal performance last year as they destroyed their competition at the Americas Ascension. This team is filled with insanely talented players who can turn up in crucial rounds when needed. So far, G2 Esports has looked a little shaky at the Kickoff event but definitely has potential and can make it into the Playoffs stage.

Evil Geniuses have gone through a complete change in their roster for the 2024 season. By recruiting players like derrek, supamen, apoth, and nature, the team certainly looks like an underdog coming into this Kickoff event. While all these players have proven themselves on other teams in the past, it will be interesting to see how well they play under the guidance of the world champion coach, Potter.

The matchup of G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses very heavily favors the former due to how successful the core team has been in the past. However, nobody knows what to expect from this new Evil Geniuses squad, who might just surprise everyone with their plays.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

G2 Esports' most recent match was against KRÜ Esports at VCT Americas Kickoff, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-1.

Evil Geniuses' most recent match was against Paper Rex at Valorant Champions 2023, where they won their Bo5 (Best-of-five) series by 3-1.

Expand Tweet

Potential Lineups

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Head Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Nicholas " Nature " Garrison (IGL)

" Garrison (IGL) Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Phat " supamen " Le

" Le Vincent " Apoth " Le

" Le Alexander " jawgemo " Mor

" Mor Christine "potter" Chi (Head coach)

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. The series will take place on February 24 at 2 pm PDT/11 pm CET/3:30 am IST (next day)/7:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these VCT listicles:

Teams to look out for in Americas League || Teams to look out for in China League || Players to look out for in China League || Teams to look out for in 2024 || Players to look out for in 2024

Poll : Who will win this match? G2 Esports Evil Geniuses 0 votes