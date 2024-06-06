G2 Esports vs Gen.G - VCT 2024 Masters Shanghai Upper Bracket Final: Prediction, where to watch, and more

G2 Esports and Gen.G will clash in the VCT Masters Shanghai Upper Bracket Final for a spot in the tournament's Grand Finals and a guaranteed top two finish. Both teams have looked exceptional at the event so far and have deserved their spot in the top three at minimum. However, these rosters won't be satisfied with anything other than a championship.

This best-of-three series is guaranteed to be an exciting battle. Read on to find our predictions and analysis along with the livestream details to watch this epic match.

G2 Esports vs Gen.G at VCT Masters Shanghai

Prediction

Expand Tweet

Trending

G2 Esports has looked like a well-oiled machine at VCT Masters Shanghai. Expectations around this roster were quite low or average at best. However, the roster has exceeded everyone's predictions and silenced a lot of critics with its phenomenal team play and strong map pool.

The best part about this G2 Esports team is that anyone can pop off in a map and there is no true superstar. It is simply five players working together to produce top-tier Valorant gameplay. G2 Esports' mental fortitude is another big strength as seen in its herculean comeback against Team Heretics on Ascent after going down 2-11.

Expand Tweet

Gen.G is the current favorite at Masters Shanghai after the elimination of Paper Rex and a resounding win against 100 Thieves. Gen.G is home to the most exceptional aimers in the game currently with t3xture, Meteor, and Karon standing out in particular. Lakia continues to be a clutch player, while Munchkin has definitely proven himself as a world-class IGL.

Gen.G has teamwork in spades, along with sheer individual talent. The Korean roster could be the first major hurdle G2 Esports faces. Gen.G has an equally good map pool while being able to match toe-to-toe in terms of strats, mechanics, and cohesion.

Gen.G is the expected favorite to advance to the Masters Shanghai Grand Finals. However, fans can expect G2 Esports to put up a formidable fight and even take a game if the team can get to pick Bind.

Prediction: Gen.G wins the series 2-1

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Gen.G have never played against each other.

Previous results

G2 Esports' latest victory was against Team Heretics where it managed to win the series 2-1. Meanwhile, Gen.G's previous result was a 2-0 victory against 100 Thieves.

Expand Tweet

Expected rosters

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jacob " icy " Lange

" Lange Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Head Coach)

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom (IGL)

" Sang-beom (IGL) Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

G2 Esports vs Gen.G livestream details

G2 Esports vs Gen.G will be played on June 7, 2024. Listed below are the timings for the VCT Masters Shanghai matchup between G2 Esports and Gen.G:

EDT: 3 am

3 am PDT: 12 am

12 am CEST: 9 am

9 am IST: 12:30 pm

12:30 pm CST: 3 pm

You can watch G2 Esports vs Gen.G live on the Valorant Twitch channel and Valorant Champions Tour YouTube channel. The links to both are given below:

Check out more VCT articles: