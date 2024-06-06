Team Heretics vs 100 Thieves - VCT 2024 Masters Shanghai Lower Bracket Semifinals: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Team Heretics vs 100 Thieves is the lower bracket semifinal matchup in the Playoffs stage of VCT Masters Shanghai. The event started with a total of 12 teams from the four franchised leagues. Now, the remaining four teams will be playing in a new arena in front of a larger crowd to win the Masters trophy.

So far, Team Heretics has been able to get a total of four wins and two losses at the event. On the other hand, 100 Thieves have two wins and one loss as they directly started from the Playoffs. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) is crucial for both teams as the loser will be eliminated from the event.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Team Heretics vs 100 Thieves - Which team will make their way to the Lower Finals of VCT Masters Shanghai?

Predictions

Team Heretics has been a huge surprise in VCT Masters Shanghai. This is mainly because they have had to play with a stand-in at the event which has led to some minor changes in their roles. Despite these problems, Team Heretics has delivered some extraordinary performances. Reaching the top four is a huge accomplishment for this roster filled with new players.

100 Thieves became the tournament favorites when they destroyed every opponent in Stage 1. This team has been able to carry that momentum in VCT Masters Shanghai. Despite their one-sided loss against Gen.G, 100 Thieves were able to pick themselves back up and eliminate another tournament favorite, Paper Rex from the event. Every player on this roster looks confident and could lead their team to lift their first Masters trophy.

This matchup of Team Heretics vs 100 Thieves favors the latter, as they have shown better performances at this event. However, Team Heretics will not be an easy opponent to take down and can make things very difficult for 100 Thieves.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other only once. This was during Red Bull Home Ground #3 in December 2022 where 100 Thieves won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Team Heretics' most recent match was against FUT Esports in VCT Masters Shanghai, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

100 Thieves' most recent match was against Paper Rex at the same event, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Potential Lineups

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski

Fabrowski Enes " RieNss " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Mert " Wo0t " Alkan

" Alkan Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

When and where to watch Team Heretics vs 100 Thieves?

Interested readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT and Valorant, respectively. This match will take place on June 7, 2024, at 3 AM PT/ 6 AM ET/ 12 PM CEST/ 3:30 PM IST/ 6 PM CST/ 7 PM KST.

Here are the links:

Team Heretics vs 100 Thieves on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here Team Heretics vs 100 Thieves on Twitch: Watch here

