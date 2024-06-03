"They won a lot of crucial rounds" - Paper Rex's coach, alecks after their defeat against 100 Thieves in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai is inching towards its final matches. The four remaining teams will be playing in a new arena for their last set of matches and give it their all to get their hands on the Masters trophy. Day 10 of the event started with an insane match between Pacific's Paper Rex and America's 100 Thieves.

The Bo3 (Best-of-three) was as close as it can get as both teams were able to win on their own map picks. Ultimately, it came down to the final map, Icebox, where things went to overtime. Here, 100 Thieves were able to take control and closed out the series with a 2-1 win.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Paper Rex's coach, alecks, during which he said:

Trending

"They won a lot of crucial rounds."

Paper Rex's coach, alecks talks about the team's performance on Icebox against 100 Thieves in VCT Masters Shanghai

Expand Tweet

Paper Rex was among the heavy hitters at VCT Masters Shanghai. Many expected the team to win the event after their exceptional performance during Stage 1. However, those expectations came to a halt after their series against 100 Thieves.

In this matchup, Paper Rex started unusually slow. With a new double Duelist compositions, the team was expected to look explosive but they didn't look like their usual confident selves. This continued on Icebox where Paper Rex showed a lot more hesitation and hence ended up falling just short of closing out the series.

During the post-match conference of VCT Masters Shanghai, Sportskeeda Esports asked Paper Rex's coach, alecks about why the team had trouble closing out advantageous situations and whether were those due to nerves or 100 Thieves just dealing with it in a better way. Here's what he said:

"Probably a bit of both I think. They won a lot of crucial rounds and made it very difficult for us. So kudos to them. But yeah, a bit of both."

Expand Tweet

After this defeat, Paper Rex was eliminated from VCT Masters Shanghai. They will walk away with a total of one series win and four map wins in the entire event.

Check out these articles: